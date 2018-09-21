Northeastern’s Hoffman strikes again rodeo team dominates at Chadron State

CHADRON, Neb. — The Northeastern Junior College Rodeo Team kicked off the 2018-2019 season with a bang. Kiowa, Colo., native and Northeastern sophomore Faith Hoffman, was a picture of consistency and dominance. She captured the Chadron State College Goat-Tying Title by a full half-second to win both rounds and the aggregate. When asked to reflect on her performance, Hoffman showed gratitude toward Northeastern and is excited to represent the Plainsmen for another year.

Northeastern's Women's Rodeo Team finished second overall with 320 points. Along with Hoffman, additional key players for the team's success include freshman Chase Kiker of Red River, N.M., and Elsie Campbell of Riverton, Wyo. Both of these Northeastern student-athletes finished fifth in the aggregate in the Breakaway Roping and the Barrel Racing categories, respectively.

On the men's side of things, Northeastern's Trevor Garner of Bennett, Colo., and his partner, Jake Floryancic of Pickens Technical College finished second in the Team Roping aggregate. Garner commented, "It felt good to represent NJC. Definitely blessed to be able to compete at this level alongside one of my best friends."

Northeastern's rodeo student-athletes will compete next weekend in Sheridan, Wyo.