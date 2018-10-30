Northern Colorado is tough enough to wear pink

Pink filled the arena at the 2018 Greeley Stampede during the June 27 rodeo. To show support for breast cancer awareness and the Tough Enough to Wear Pink initiative, rodeo fans came out in their best pink attire and the Greeley Stampede donated $1 for each regularly priced ticket sold to the performance. The stampede hosted several rodeo queens from across the country to help collect donations as they passed pink boots through the stands the day of the rodeo as well. The stampede also partnered with Banner Health to sell official rodeo "I AM TETWP" t-shirts with a portion of each purchase going towards the cause.

Since 2015, the Greeley Stampede has partnered with the Ranack Cares Foundation to raise additional funds through their annual golf tournament. With a passion to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer detection and treatment, the Ranack Cares Foundation provided on-site support during the TETWP rodeo.

This year, the Greeley Stampede in partnership with the Ranack Cares Foundation and Banner Health, was able to raise $17,500 through the TETWP initiative with the support of the community. The money will be donated to the NCMC Foundation Mammography. To date, the Greeley Stampede has donated over $65,000 directly to the fund.

The Greeley Stampede looks forward to continuing the partnership with the Ranack Cares Foundation, Banner Health and TETWP to support a great cause. Look for announcements in 2019 for opportunities to get involved with the Ranack Cares Foundation golf tournament and the TETWP rodeo at the Greeley Stampede.