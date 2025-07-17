Northwestern Missouri farmers build water resilience with help of NRCS programs

Natural Resources Conservation Service Chief Aubrey Bettencourt visited Mandi and Dillon Bird on their farm in Daviess County, Missouri. By using NRCS financial and technical assistance, the Birds were able to subdivide their farm into paddocks, ultimately increasing their herd size of registered purebred Simmental seedstock cattle on the same acreage. Photo courtesy NRCS

Nestled in northwest Missouri’s Grand River watershed, local communities are making strides to balance the ebb and flow of water availability in the region through a number of efforts supported by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service including financial assistance and easement programs.

Drastically different hydrology than the southeastern portion of Missouri — which is home to the water-rich Ozarks — can lead to both seasonal flooding and drought in the Grand River watershed. Mandi Bird of Bird Farms in Daviess County, Missouri, spoke to NRCS Chief Aubrey J.D. Bettencourt about how she worked with the local USDA Service Center to find the right conservation practices to boost her operation’s ability to raise registered purebred Simmental seedstock cattle.

“It was like I had a team of experts with local knowledge and experience that helped me to brainstorm ideas to set up my grazing system — they worked with me to help maximize my forages and profit,” Bird said.

She and her husband Dillon attended NRCS Grazing School in 2019, a program designed to educate producers on how to manage grasslands effectively to benefit livestock and the environment. These schools cover topics like rotational grazing, soil health, plant identification and more.

ROTATIONAL GRAZING

The Birds decided to incorporate the lessons they learned from the school into their own operation, applying for a grazing system partially funded through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program . With NRCS’ help, they were able to install pipelines and two livestock drinkers which gave them the ability to subdivide their farm and integrate rotational grazing into their operation. The practice allows pastures to rest and recover, promoting healthier forage growth, improving soil health and increasing drought resilience through the integration of warm season grasses.

Access to good quality water is one of the most limiting factors in grazing systems,” Bird said. “It would have been quite the financial undertaking to implement the grazing system without NRCS financial assistance, but the effort has been well worth it. We have been able to increase our stocking numbers by 25% because the grazing system allows us to house and feed more animals on the same number of acres.”

Both water quantity and quality are essential in supporting agriculture and rural communities. In neighboring Caldwell County, private landowners like Tim Nebergall are enrolling their land into Wetland Reserve Easements, an NRCS program that pays landowners to convert marginal cropland to improve water quality and establish critical wildlife habitat.

“Restoring wetlands improves water quality by slowing down water, trapping sediment and excess nutrients,” NRCS Wetland Team Leader Clint Roby said. “The wetlands and the vegetation they support act as filters and — in flooding situations — allow us to slowly release cleaner water back onto the landscape.”

During Chief Bettencourt’s visit to the Nebergall site, Roby highlighted how the owner has worked with Missouri’s unique wetland partnership model that leverages expertise from NRCS, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Pheasants and Quail Forever and Ducks Unlimited to build a wetland complex that — in addition to improving water quality — hosts 55 species of birds including rare songbirds, marsh birds and game birds.

WETLAND RESERVE EASEMENT

Nebergall also spoke about the benefits of the Wetland Reserve Easement from a personal perspective. As the second owner of the easement property, he was able to talk to NRCS and the previous owner about what he could use the land for prior to purchasing it in 2022.

“I feel fortunate to have been able to obtain this land. I really enjoy waterfowl hunting — the companionship and peace that you get from being out in nature — and NRCS is working with me on my long-term goals to manage this property for wildlife habit.”

The agency is providing both financial and technical assistance to help Nebergall improve the wetland by managing water levels and vegetation for migratory birds.

“The number and diversity of migratory birds that use this land is just staggering,” Nebergall said. “My wife Janelle and I have prioritized the restoration that it will take to pass this legacy on to the next generation — including our daughters, Hannah and Ella.”

Chief Bettencourt praised the efforts of NRCS staff in helping farmers and private landowners like Mandi and Tim during her visit to the state.

“I want to say a special thank you to the team here in Missouri for helping to keep our farmers farming with the technical and financial assistance that they need to increase operational productivity and financial stability,” she said.

NRCS helps farmers, ranchers and forestland owners make critical investments in their operations and local communities by helping them implement proven practices to ensure all of America’s farms, ranches and private lands are economically viable and thriving.

If you are interested learning how these programs can help you achieve your operational and land management goals, find your local USDA Service Center and get started today.