NPPC: California Prop 12 delay is complicated

California’s modification of Proposition 12 implementation last week did not delay all of Proposition 12, the National Pork Producers Council said in a news release.

Proposition 12 requires that all pork sold in California come from animals raised under certain conditions. After the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Proposition 12, it was supposed to go into effect on July 1.

But last week, through the Superior Court of California, the state modified the implementation schedule.

NPPC said in a news release, “Contrary to some reporting — this is not a delay of all of Proposition 12, rather it is an adjustment related to the sale of whole pork meat.”

“This is an extension of time for the sale of non-compliant whole pork meat, provided that the meat is in the supply chain by July 1. If it is in the supply chain by July 1, that product can be sold in California until Dec. 31,” the group said. “Anything harvested after July 1, to be sold in California, will still have to be Proposition 12-compliant.

“What is the significance of this order: California recognized that if something was not done on the implementation of Proposition 12, consumers in the state could potentially face increased food prices and a significant decrease in amount of pork supplied to the state.”

NPPC CEO Bryan Humphreys said, “It is welcome news to America’s pig farmers and consumers that California recognized the challenging situation the July 1 Proposition 12 implementation date will have on our industry and food supply.”

“Granting six months of additional relief for products in the supply chain allows grocery stores to remain stocked so the 40 million Californians have uninterrupted access to affordable, safe and nutritious pork products, especially with rising food prices,” Humphreys said.

“We appreciate Gov. [Gavin] Newsom, Attorney General [Bob] Bonta and the California Department of Food and Agriculture for their efforts over the past month to find a solution to achieve a smoother transition for the entire pork value chain, including our foreign trading partners.”