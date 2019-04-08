NPPC takes issue with WAPO story on pork inspection

The National Pork Producers Council has found fault with a recent Washington Post story that a new food safety inspection system in pork plants will shift responsibility to the industry.

In a "Hogs on the Hill" post, Dan Kovich, NPPC director of science and technology, said that "The new system will not 'shift power and responsibility' from USDA inspectors to plants. USDA authority remains unchanged. The new system allows its inspectors to spend less time on manual labor while focusing more on overseeing sanitation, food safety plans and general plant conditions."