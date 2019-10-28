NRCS chief to headline Conservation Convention in Buffalo, Wyo.

NRCS chief headlines Conservation Convention

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Matt Lohr, chief of the United State Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service will provide the keynote address at the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts 74th annual convention. Lohr serves as the 16th chief of the agency and provides leadership for NRCS and its mission to support America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners in their voluntary conservation efforts. NRCS and Conservation districts have a local/federal partnership to help implement this mission.

The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts annual convention will be held Nov. 13-15, 2019, in Buffalo at The Bomber Mountain Civic Center. This will be the first conservation convention ever held in Buffalo.

“We are thrilled to be in Buffalo this year. We have never held a convention in Buffalo and the community has been very welcoming. We are very excited and honored to have the NRCS chief and the governor join us during the conference” said Bobbie Frank, WACD executive director.

On Wednesday attendees will get an update on national issues from Adam Pugh, natural resource policy specialist of the National Association of Conservation Districts. Attendees will then participate in their choice of tours of Fort Phil Kearny, TA Ranch or Mountain Meadow Wool.

Chief Matt Lohr will keynote on Thursday morning and followed by The Wyoming congressional delegation, via video conference. The afternoon will include committee meetings where several updates and policy issues will be discussed.

Thursday evening will be the annual Live Auction and Social, benefitting the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation’s support of community driven conservation efforts.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon will address the organization during the final session on Friday morning. A detailed schedule, pre-registration, vendor, and sponsorship information is located online by visiting http://www.conservewy.com or call (307) 632-5716 to request additional information.