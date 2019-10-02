NRCS offering more than $4M to restore flood-prone lands in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – In response to flooding in Nebraska, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is announcing the availability of over $4 million to fund conservation easements in Nebraska counties damaged by flooding and other natural disasters.

Funds are available through the floodplain easement component of the Emergency Watershed Protection Program – Floodplain Easements. NRCS field offices are accepting applications through Oct. 31, 2019.

Through the Floodplain Easement Program, eligible applicants voluntarily agree to sell a permanent conservation easement to the United States through NRCS. Compensation is based on the value of the easement as determined by an appraisal or market analysis. These easements may occur on private agricultural land damaged by flooding and natural disasters. NRCS will work to restore the easement to its natural floodplain condition.

“Landowners across Nebraska have faced – and continue to face – significant challenges from flooding and natural disasters,” said Nebraska NRCS State Conservationist Craig Derickson. “To provide relief and assist agricultural landowners during this difficult time, this easement program offers an option that alleviates the stress of operating in a floodplain while still retaining ownership of their property.”

Nebraska landowners are encouraged to contact their local NRCS field offices to apply or learn more about floodplain easement opportunities. Visit the Floodplain Easement Program website at https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/programs/landscape/ewpp/?cid=nrcs143_008216 for more information.