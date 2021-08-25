NRCS to make $50M in climate-smart racial, equity coop agreements

The Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service said today it will put $50 million in a Racial Justice and Equity Conservation Cooperative. Agreements are available to entities for two-year projects that expand the delivery of conservation assistance to farmers who are beginning, limited resource, socially disadvantaged, and veteran farmers.

“Historically underserved producers face significant barriers in accessing USDA assistance for conservation and climate-smart agriculture,” said Terry Cosby, chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. “USDA is committed to revising programs to be more equitable, and these producers deserve our support as they contribute to our vibrant and diverse agricultural communities.”

The projects should help historically underserved farmers and ranchers in implementing natural resources conservation practices that:

▪ Improve soil health;

▪ Improve water quality;

▪ Provide habitat for local wildlife species of concern;

▪ Improve the environmental and economic performance of working agricultural land; and

▪ Build and strengthen local food projects that provide healthy food and economic opportunities.

Projects should remove barriers to access and reach historically underserved groups through a combination of program outreach and technical assistance in managing natural resources that address one or more of the following four NRCS priority areas:

▪ Addressing local natural resource issues;

▪ Using climate-smart agriculture practices and principles;

▪ Encouraging existing and new partnerships; and

▪ Developing state and community-led conservation leadership for historically underserved agricultural producers, including educating and training students for careers in natural resources management.

Entities that provide outreach assistance to historically underserved groups are eligible, including:

▪ Native American tribal governments and organizations;

▪ Nonprofit organizations; and

▪ Private and public institutions of higher education.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST Oct. 25.