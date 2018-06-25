NRCS uses EQIP to help landowners impacted by recent wildfires

DENVER, Colo. – USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Colorado announces the availability of funding to help private landowners impacted by the recent 2018 wildfires across Colorado. Landowners interested in replacing or restoring critical irrigation systems, replacing windbreaks and shelterbelts, rebuilding fences, protecting and restoring scorched grazing lands, and implementing various conservation measures to mitigate losses are encouraged to apply. Producers within the affected areas must submit applications by July 13, 2018, to their local NRCS field office.

"Agricultural operations in the areas of the wildfire have been devastated," said State Conservationist Clint Evans. "The funding announced today can help these farmers and ranchers start the process of recovery."

NRCS will use its Environmental Quality Incentives Program to assist local producers. EQIP is a voluntary farm bill conservation program that provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to help plan and implement conservation practices that address priority local and state resource concerns. Producers must submit a complete program application and establish "farm records" along with other documentation to support eligibility to be considered for financial assistance through EQIP.

Applications MUST be submitted to the local NRCS field office located within the local USDA Service Center that services your county, and must be received by 4 p.m. on July 13, 2018. To find out more information about EQIP or to find the local service center near you, please visit http://www.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the CONTACT US or PROGRAMS link.