NSAC details impact of no farm bill, no extension by Sept. 30

If Congress does not pass a farm bill by Sept. 30 when the current bill expires, or approve an extension by that date a group of programs the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition calls "tiny but mighty" would cease to operate, NSAC said in a blog post on Friday.

But the Agriculture Department's major programs — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, crop insurance and commodity programs — would continue and the operation of some other programs would be complicated, NSAC added.

The programs that would expire include the Foreign Market Development and Market Access programs that the Trump administration has said it will use to try to increase foreign sales to counter the impact of tariffs on U.S. farm products in retaliation for tariffs that President Donald Trump has imposed on steel and aluminum imports, NSAC said.

Without authority, USDA would be unable to provide financing for international food aid, NSAC added.

NSAC has called on congress to pass an extension if agreement can't be reached on a farm bill.