NSAC publishes farm safety net report, plans briefing

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition on Tuesday released a new report titled Unsustainable: State of the Farm Safety Net.

The report is an analysis of the accessibility and concentration of public dollars distributed through crop insurance premium subsidies, commodity programs, and ad-hoc disaster assistance and makes recommendations for changes to those programs.

“The farm safety net is a cornerstone of agriculture policy and is a fault line in ongoing farm bill negotiations,” said report author Billy Hackett, NSAC policy specialist. “Despite record investment and small yet notable improvements in recent years, most small to mid-sized diversified farmers are still unable to access relief when disasters strike.”

The report finds that more than $142 billion was distributed through farm safety net programs from 2017 to 2022: $46 billion to crop insurance premium subsidies, $29 billion to commodity programs, and $67 billion to ad-hoc disaster assistance. “The concentration of benefits across programs primarily in the Midwest and Great Plains appears to correlate more closely to the number of acres planted to covered commodities than to the number of farms in a state or its value of production,” the report says.

The report’s recommendations include “a recalibration toward holistic risk management that includes both a precise safety net and investments to help farmers adopt on-farm practices to build resilience against disasters,” Hackett said.

NSAC is planning a virtual briefing on the report at 11 a.m. ET Thursday. Registration is required at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C97CEjcLRZO4HkQzQQJl2g?emci=b83e438b-9ccf-ee11-85f9-002248223794&emdi=ff269c91-00d0-ee11-85f9-002248223794&ceid=2003096#/registration.