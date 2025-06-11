NSB engages fire departments on soy-based firefighting foam at Nebraska State Fire School

Maria and Dave Garlie of Cross Plains Solutions with United Soybean Board Director Greg Greving, middle, at the Nebraska State Fire School expo in Grand Island. Photo courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board

The Nebraska Soybean Board participated in the Nebraska State Fire School expo in Grand Island earlier this month, collaborating with Cross Plains Solutions to inform fire departments about SoyFoam TF 1122, a soy-based firefighting foam. NSB distributed 15 sample pails at the expo to fire departments statewide and plans to provide additional samples to more departments later this year.

SoyFoam TF 1122 is designed to suppress fires effectively while prioritizing firefighter safety. It is 100% free of intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and fluorinated chemicals, which are commonly found in traditional firefighting foams. Made from soy meal and flour, byproducts of the soybean crush process, the foam is certified as 84% biobased by the U.S. Department of Agriculture BioPreferred program and is also certified ready biodegradable.

“With support from NSB, we had the chance to engage firefighters across Nebraska and explain how soybeans can help put out fires while keeping first responders and our communities safe,” said Dave Garlie, chief technology officer for Cross Plains Solutions. “We are working to replace firefighting foams that contain PFAS, known as ‘forever chemicals’ because they do not biodegrade and accumulate in the environment, causing health issues like low birth weights, liver disease and cancer. First responders face a 72% higher risk of cancer than the general population due to chemicals like PFAS in their work environment.”

HOW IT WORKS

The foam operates as a wetting and smothering agent, capable of extinguishing both Class A (ordinary combustibles) and Class B (flammable liquids) fires. It works with existing firefighting equipment and requires no changes to standard procedures or additional training. The foam has demonstrated vapor suppression on various fuels and meets the National Fire Protection Association’s standard for wetting agents (NFPA 18). SoyFoam is also the only GreenScreen Certified GOLD firefighting foam in the world.

“It’s really great to see the results of the research behind this soy-based firefighting foam,” said Greg Greving, a United Soybean Board farmer-leader from Chapman, Neb. “Not only is it safe and environmentally friendly, but it is also renewable and sustainable. It doesn’t get any better than that. It was encouraging to see so much interest in the foam, especially knowing that 90 percent of Nebraska’s fire departments are volunteer-based and often include farmers. It was a powerful way to show how soybean checkoff dollars are being invested back into rural communities.”

For more information about SoyFoam TF 1122, visit crossplainssolutions.com/soyfoam-info .