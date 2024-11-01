NSB partners with Nebraska Extension to offer free SCN testing for farmers

Through a partnership between the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension, farmers can receive free SCN testing kits to help identify and manage this yield-limiting pest. Photo Courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board

Untitled design – 1

LINCOLN, Neb. — As the 2024 harvest season continues, the Nebraska Soybean Board is once again partnering with Nebraska Extension to help farmers protect their fields from soybean cyst nematode (SCN), the leading yield-limiting pest in soybean production.

Through this collaboration, Nebraska farmers can test their soil for SCN at no cost, thanks to NSB funding. This essential service can help farmers detect and manage SCN, which costs U.S. soybean producers an estimated $1.5 billion in lost yields annually. SCN can cause up to 30% yield loss without any visible symptoms.

“Even if you didn’t see SCN in your field, it doesn’t mean it’s not stealing yield,” said Dylan Mangel, assistant professor and Extension plant pathologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Especially in years with sufficient rainfall, visible plant disease symptoms can go unnoticed. Testing soils continues to be the only effective way to identify which fields are infested with the parasite.”

Dylan Mangel, assistant professor and Extension plant pathologist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, collects a soil sample for soybean cyst nematode testing. Photo courtesy Nebraska Soybean Board SCN1

October is SCN Action Month, the perfect time to test your fields for SCN as levels are at their highest post-harvest. Farmers can request free soil sample bags from their local Extension office or online. Once you have your sampling bags, follow these steps:

Collect Soil Samples:

Use a 1-inch diameter soil probe or spade to collect at least 15-20 soil cores in a zigzag pattern across 10-20 acres.

Samples should be taken from the root zone, about 6-8 inches deep.

Combine and mix the cores in a bucket, then place at least 2 cups of the composite soil into a sealable plastic bag or a free SCN sample bag.

Sample High-Risk Areas:

Consider sampling areas in fields with unexplained low yields, stunted or yellow plants, low spots, field entryways and areas impacted by flooding or sudden death syndrome.

Submit Samples to:

UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic

1875 N 38th Street, 448 Plant Sciences Hall

Lincoln, NE 68583-0722

Be Sure to Include the Following Information:

Name, address, and contact information

Field name or ID, number of acres represented

Crop history and this year’s crop

Once SCN is detected, farmers should take a proactive approach to managing the pest. “Management of SCN is necessary at any level,” Mangel said. “Rotate to a non-host crop, try a different resistant variety, and consider a nematode-protectant seed treatment. The first and last step for SCN management is testing.”