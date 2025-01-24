NSB seeks soybean farmers interested in USB nominations

The Nebraska Soybean Board is seeking soybean farmers interested in filling two of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board, for a three-year term. Courtesy photo

NSB-RFP-012025

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Soybean Board is seeking soybean farmers interested in filling two of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board, for a three-year term.

“Nebraska farmers have always been leaders in shaping the future of the soybean industry, and serving on the United Soybean Board is an incredible opportunity to make an even greater impact,” said Andy Chvatal, NSB executive director. “Your insights can help guide investments that drive innovation, open new markets and deliver real results for soybean farmers across the nation.”

USB’s 77 volunteer farmer-leaders work on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers to achieve maximum value for their soy checkoff investments. These volunteers create value by investing in research, education and promotion with the vision to deliver sustainable soy solutions to every life, every day. They focus on three priority areas: infrastructure and connectivity, health and nutrition, and innovation and technology.

To become a Nebraska member of USB, applicants must:

Be a soybean producer actively engaged in growing soybeans in Nebraska and own or share the ownership and risk of loss for those soybeans.

Be nominated by a Qualified State Soybean Board and submit a completed application.

NSB directors will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open positions to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for consideration. The secretary of agriculture will make the final appointment. The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The appointed individual is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the Feb. 28, 2025, deadline. To obtain this form, contact Andy Chvatal at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at (402) 441-3240.

For more information about USB, visit unitedsoybean.org .