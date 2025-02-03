Number of H-2A ag workers now almost 400,000

A large crowd attends the Farm Bureau convention discussion of labor issues, an indication that many farmers are experiencing workforce problems. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

SAN ANTONIO — The number of seasonal foreign agricultural workers coming into the country has risen from 77,000 to 380,000, Kristi Boswell, an Agriculture Department and White House official in the first Trump administration, said here at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention last week during a discussion of farm labor issues.

The increase in the use of H-2A is extraordinary considering the number of complaints that farmers have with the program, but it is a reflection of how desperate farmers are to find workers, said Boswell, who now handles farm labor issues for the Bird & Alston law firm.

Sarah Black, the general manager of Great Lakes Ag Labor Services, who moderated the panel, said that surveys show that for some farmers, labor is more than 50% of their expenses.

The Biden administration issued thousands of pages of regulations related to H-2A and the Trump administration is likely to pull some of them back, Boswell said. But she added that it will be more difficult to lower farm wages because wages in general have risen so much.

The “adverse effect wage rate,” which is supposed to protect American workers from unfair foreign competition, is based on “crappy” surveys, Boswell said, but it is also difficult to come up with alternatives on which to base the rate.

In trying to convince the Labor Department to make changes, Boswell said, “We have to be realistic about wages. Gone are wage rates at $9 per hour.”

Wages are also affected by state government policies, she said.

The H-2A program allows foreign workers to stay in the United States for less than a year at a time on the theory that they are needed seasonally.

YEAR-ROUND HELP

But some ag industries, particularly processing plants and dairies, need workers year-round. Charles Garrison, a consultant to the industries that need year-round labor, said his clients “would love to have those problems” that the farmers who use the H-2A program complain about.

In immigration reform, Garrison said, agriculture needs three policy changes: the current undocumented workers to adjust their status, improvements in H-2A, and verification of the workers’ documents.

Boswell noted that the “conversation” about immigration at the moment is focused on the control of people entering the country at the border, but that as the conversation continues, agriculture needs to be ready to join the debate. She acknowledged that all of agriculture is not in agreement about what needs to be done and said, “the challenge is how do we in agriculture talk through our needs.”

Arizona Farm Bureau President John Boelts said “the crisis at the border is real for people who farm and ranch there.”

The Biden administration allowed many asylum seekers into the country and gave them work permits, but Boelts said asylum seekers are not looking for work in agriculture.

Farm workers who have worked as long as 15 years to get their legal papers “are not in favor of people getting an easy path” to gain legal status in the United States, Boelts added.

Boswell said that in trying to convince the Trump administration to address these issues, farmers and ranchers need to take into consideration the politics of the “America First” agenda.

Boswell said it is important for farmers and ranchers to go to events and make political contributions to members of Congress who support them.

Garrison noted that President Trump got more votes from Hispanic citizens than Republicans have in the past, and said there is an opportunity for Republicans to pass immigration reform and improve their standing permanently with Hispanic voters.

Boelts acknowledged that some Republicans from rural areas are “no votes” on immigration reform, including Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. Boelts said farmers and ranchers need to reach out to urban voters who oppose immigration reform and explain their labor needs.

If members of Congress “won’t become a yes vote, they need to leave Congress,” Boelts said.