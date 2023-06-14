Number One

Meinzer

Audrey Powles

I’m sure that hand signal meant that I was No. 1 and not something else. Sign language looking in the rear-view mirror is something similar to understanding a long forgotten ancient language. We have all been there, trying to back up a trailer to the load out, hook a tractor up to an implement, or simply backing the car into the garage while someone directs us from behind. Sometimes the event goes smoothly, and everyone leaves feeling good about life and still in love with one another, other times marriage counseling and spiritual guidance are required to get over the trauma. In order to help wives better understand their husbands hand signals, and to hopefully save a marriage, I decided I would try to translate some of the commonly used hand signals and phrases used by us master traffic controllers.

Step one in backing up the trailer to the load out efficiently is to turn off the radio so that you can see better, that’s right, you won’t hear any better by turning off the radio, but somehow it makes you see your target better. The target is the loadout, not your husband ladies, you all are too pretty for prison. Next be sure that you put down whatever drink that you left the house within your color coordinated adult sippy cup. You will need two hands for this. As you start backing up the trailer you may see your husband kindly waving his hand in a circular motion indicating that you are doing fine and should keep coming back. Should he start making a bigger circle with his hand, it means that he is impatient, and you should back up a little faster.

Because you obeyed the signal to back up faster, your husband likely now has panicked and thinks that you are coming in too hot. He might start by making a signal to the effect of pushing the palms of his hands towards the ground trying to get you to slow down. You slow to your original speed and continue your journey. At this point your husband will think that you are too far one way or the other and motion for you to turn the wheel to correct this. Things are going to get a little hairy at this point, he’s already probably starting to mumble something that will likely earn him a night stay with Fido in the doghouse, but he feels that his hand signals are superb. The closer the loadout gets to the back of the trailer, the more frantic and indecipherable his signals will become. Remember you agreed to marry this man for better or worse, and you are the one who agreed to marry him.

Just about the time you are almost backed all the way up, he will begin to hold both hands up to show you how far away from the load out you are. He is a terrible judge of distance, and you should approach with caution. You’ll get backed all the way up, just where he directed you to and then he will say something to the effect of “that’s not going to work, an elephant could fit through that hole, you better try again.” Jesus loves your husband, however at this point you are questioning why. The process will repeat until one of two things happens. The first will be that you will back the trailer perfectly and he will keep his trap shut because he values his life, or the other, a common mistake usually made by newlyweds and the husband has not yet learned the pain rolling pins can inflict. Your husband will throw his hands in the air, ask you which Walmart you bought your drivers license from and show utter disregard for his personal safety. At this point tell him he is No. 1 with the universal hand signal and he can back the trailer himself.

That’s all for this time. Hope you all can understand one another’s hand signals and your husbands learn to keep their opinions to themselves. Keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.