Nunes joins UNL as research technician

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research Extension and Education Center is home to several specialists researching crops and livestock. Research technologists and technicians assist specialists in maintaining their research, equipment, and projects.

Hugo Nunes has joined Dr. Xin Qiao’s program as ag research technician III in the Irrigation and Biological System department.

“My main goal will be to support the team’s daily activities with responsibility, organization and practical solutions,” Nunes said.

An agronomist, Nunes holds a master’s degree in plant production and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Brazil. He chose a master’s and PhD in crop production to strengthen his technical and scientific background. He will use these skills to implement and manage research fields in the Irrigation and Biological Systems department. “I will ensure high-quality results and meet project deadlines.”

Nunes will be working with a variety of crops, specifically sugarbeets, dry beans, and corn, which he looks forward to learning more about.

Nunes, his wife, Natália, and son, Isac, will be putting down roots this year with their dog, Frida, in the Scottsbluff area. In his free time, Nunes enjoys running, walking, and training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Newton returns to Farm Bureau as vice president

John Newton, a former chief economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation and currently the executive head of Terrain, a farm credit analysis organization, will return to Farm Bureau on Oct. 20 as vice president of public policy and economic analysis.

In this role, Newton will lead government relations and advocacy staff and serve as chief economist, guiding a team of economists, Farm Bureau said in a news release Thursday.

Newton was the chief economist for the Republicans on the Senate Agriculture Committee from 2021 to 2024. He also worked for the National Milk Producers Federation and taught at the University of Illinois.

Newton holds two master’s degrees and a doctorate from The Ohio State University and got his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisville.

Farm Bureau explained that the position opened with the departure of Sam Kieffer, vice president of public policy, on Oct. 8 to become CEO of the National Association of Wheat Growers.

Rob-See-Co welcomes Ford as chief technology officer

Rob-See-Co is proud to announce the addition of Ben Ford as chief technology officer. In this new role, Ford will lead the company’s Product Team, overseeing product management for corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and sorghum and guide advancements in product development, allocation strategy, pricing, technical product marketing and supply planning.

“Ben’s exceptional background in plant breeding and product development will strengthen Rob-See-Co’s ability to deliver high-performing seed solutions to our growers,” said Rob Robinson, CEO of Rob-See-Co. “His scientific insight and leadership experience make him an outstanding addition to our team.”

Ford has extensive experience in plant breeding and research leadership. After earning a B.S. in agronomy from the University of Nebraska, Ford went on to receive a Ph.D. in plant breeding from Iowa State University in 2001. Beginning his career as an intern with JC Robinson Seed Company, Ford moved on to becoming a corn breeder in North Platte, Neb. Following the sale of Golden Harvest to Syngenta, Ford held a series of leadership positions in corn breeding, ultimately serving as North America Head of Corn Germplasm Development.

Recognized as a Syngenta Research Fellow for career scientific contributions, Ford was then appointed North America Head of Wheat R&D where the team was working to be the market leader in hybrid wheat. Ford is also credited with developing inbreds used in many of the hybrids currently sold by Rob-See-Co.

“I’m excited to join Rob-See-Co and continue its legacy of farmer-focused innovation,” said Ford. “The company’s commitment to relationships, simplicity, and field focused science aligns perfectly with my own approach to product evaluation. I look forward to working with this talented team to bring even more value to our dealers and growers.”

Ford is originally from Upstate New York and spent time on a ranch near Bassett, Neb., where he gained hands-on experience in livestock production in both regions. Ford now resides in Seward, Neb., with his wife Kim. Their two boys are both in college.