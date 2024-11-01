Nutrien Ag Solutions’ 45-year legacy of FFA support continues with new multi-year commitment

LOVELAND, Colo. — Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc. proudly continues its support of the National FFA Organization through a three-year investment of $850,000.

Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the annual contribution of $282,500 is strategically allocated to enhance the FFA’s broad programs. These funds are directed towards competitive event support for members, comprehensive professional development for advisers, and a notable scholarship of $10,000 for National FFA Officers at their service year’s end. The initiative also includes support for alumni chapters, strengthening the foundation for ongoing agricultural engagement and learning.

“Nutrien Ag Solutions and our legacy companies have supported FFA for over 45 years. Although many things have changed during that time, the importance of FFA has remained the same,” said Spencer Harris, senior vice president of Global Retail Operations for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “This organization creates a space for students interested in agriculture to grow their knowledge, confidence and leadership skills. We are proud to continue to support FFA in providing this essential education for ag students.”

In addition to the new multi-year commitment, Nutrien Ag Solutions is also a Silver Sponsor of the national youth organization. On a more local level, Nutrien Ag Solutions branch and division teams support FFA chapters and students through a variety of educational and career development programs and activities.

“The lessons FFA students learn throughout their time donning the blue jacket will not only provide the building blocks for a successful career, but the foundation for being a model member of their communities. We’re excited to see the next generation of ag leaders grow through this organization,” Harris said.