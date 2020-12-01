Nutty Rice Krispie Cookies
1 package (10 to 12 ounces) white baking chips
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1 cup Rice Krispies
1 cup salted peanuts
In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt baking chips; stir until smooth.
Stir in peanut butter until blended.
Add marshmallows, Rice Krispies and peanuts. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets.
Cool completely.
Store in an airtight container.
