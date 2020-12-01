Nutty Rice Krispie Cookies | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Nutty Rice Krispie Cookies

News News |

1 package (10 to 12 ounces) white baking chips

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup miniature marshmallows

1 cup Rice Krispies

1 cup salted peanuts

In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt baking chips; stir until smooth.

Stir in peanut butter until blended.

Add marshmallows, Rice Krispies and peanuts. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets.

Cool completely.

Store in an airtight container.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more