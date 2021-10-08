NVRHA crowns Megan Newlon and Langtrees CD as Champion in the World’s Greatest Versatility Ranch Horse Open Competition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Megan Newlon aboard Langtrees CD wins her third World’s Greatest Versatility Ranch Horse title decisively at the National Versatility Ranch Horse Association National Finals held Sept. 24-26 at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln, Neb.

Newlon continues to blaze trails in ranch versatility competitions in both NVRHA and AQHA since the start of her VRH journey in 2016 when initially partnered with Langtrees CD. She is from Hugoton, Kan., and currently studies at Oklahoma State University where she guides the newly founded ranch horse team.

“World’s Greatest VRH title is no small feat,” said NVRHA Executive President Jay Henson. “Megan is a fierce competitor, and it takes a special horse to work efficiently in each of the five classes. Willy truly exemplifies that ultimate VRH horse.”

Not only did Langtrees CD and Newlon win the World’s Greatest VRH competition, they dominated by also winning the National Finals Amateur division, and claiming the Amateur Year End High-Point title. Additionally, Willy is the only horse in NVRHA history to win the Diamond Medal lifetime achievement award. The Diamond is the ultimate lifetime award which is intended to recognize extraordinary horses that exhibit the talent and soundness to perform at a championship level, year after year, typically with several different riders.

Just before the show, it was announced that this National Finals would be 19-year-old Langtrees CD’s final show and he would enter retirement. Deservedly so, as with not only with Newlon but also previous rider, Shane Bangerter, Langtrees CD has won every major title in NVRHA’s offering not just once, but several times.

The prestigious World’s Greatest VRH open competition, annually held at NVRHA’s National Finals, is open to any rider and there are no qualification requirements.

“This competition is always a crowd favorite, and this marks year 10 of the best professional as well as amateur VRH riders competing head-to-head in the five events,” said Channing Hawks, 2021 NVRHA National Finals event co-chair. “The prizes are prestigious and include an original World’s Greatest VRH Champion buckle.”

Past winners have included noted riders Newlon as well as Lavert Avent (twice), Sara Gugelmeyer, Katie Kirsch, and Donna Stewart. Each of these riders have gone on to claim top honors in AQHA, NRCHA, NCHA and other noted ranch horse and cow horse events.