NWSS and CoBank announce major philanthropic gift to support development of the National Western Center

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show today, Jan. 10, announced that CoBank, one of the largest private providers of credit to the U.S. rural economy, has made a $5 million investment in the new National Western Center, securing naming rights to two facilities in the much-anticipated development which will serve as a global destination for agricultural heritage and innovation.

In recognition for their generous support, two facilities will be named within the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center: the CoBank Livestock Arena and the CoBank Livestock Auction Arena. The 146,000 square-foot CoBank Livestock Arena will be the centerpiece of the new Livestock Center. With seating for up to 5,000, the space will be one of the most vital and heavily trafficked locations on the National Western Center campus during the National Western Stock Show and throughout the year.

The CoBank Livestock Auction Arena will showcase one of the Stock Show’s most prestigious and iconic events: The Junior Livestock Auction. The 10,000 square-foot facility will seat 700.

When not in use for the Stock Show, the CoBank arenas will host a variety of special events including concerts, high school athletic competitions, educational programs and consumer trade shows, making them highly visible, year-round destinations. Construction on the Livestock Center is expected to begin in June 2022 with completion expected in January 2025.

“CoBank’s gift represents a huge leap forward in making the National Western Center vision a reality,” said Pete Coors, chairman of the Molson Coors Beverage Company, as well as chairman of the $100 million Honoring the Legacy campaign.

Pictured from left to right, Doug Jones, chairman of the Board, Western Stock Show Association, Paul Andrews, president and CEO, National Western Stock Show, Thomas Halverson, president and CEO, CoBank, Pete Coors, chairman, Honoring the Legacy Campaign. Photo courtesy Jensen Sutta Photography



“As a proud member of the Farm Credit System and a leading provider of financial services to rural America, CoBank is committed to the future of agriculture and the other vital rural industries we serve,” said CoBank President and CEO Thomas Halverson. “The CoBank and Farm Credit missions align directly with the vision for the new National Western Center, which will become a world-class hub for agriculture, education and innovation. We are delighted to be a part of this effort, which will introduce the vitality and possibilities of agriculture to new audiences and new generations.”

The new National Western Center has been called one of the nation’s most ambitious urban renewal projects. The center will not only provide a home to the historic National Western Stock Show, but also will expand and enhance this regional asset. Envisioned by the city and county of Denver, together with Colorado State University and local business leaders, the center will offer a unique opportunity to connect the rural and urban economies, and become an epicenter of innovative agribusiness. State-of-the-art spaces will play host to concerts and festivals, farmers’ markets, sporting events, trade shows and conventions, as well as office space, business incubators, classes, public art, cultural events, family activities, shops and more.