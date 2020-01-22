NWSS attracts nearly half a million attendees during first 10 days

For those who haven’t been able to attend stock show yet, there is still much more to see during the remaining six days. Ten Pro Rodeo performances including the Pro Rodeo Finals on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m., two performances of An Evening of Dancing Horses presented by 9NEWS and four Draft Horse Shows featuring two-horse, four-horse, six-horse and eight-horse hitches.

Photo courtesy NWSS

DENVER – After a record-breaking opening weekend, the National Western Stock Show has accumulated a total of 450,267 guests over its first 10 days. More than one third of these guests visited during the MLK Jr. holiday weekend, with 171,133 people on grounds over the past three days.

The 2020 attendance is trending slightly higher than last year’s numbers. In 2019, NWSS attracted 447,119 guests during the first 10 days.

“We’ve had two very successful weekends at stock show so far,” said Paul Andrews, NWSS president and CEO. “We’re closing in on nearly a half million in attendance, and we still have six more days to go.”

For those who haven’t been able to attend stock show yet, there is still much more to see during the remaining six days. Ten Pro Rodeo performances including the Pro Rodeo Finals on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m., two performances of An Evening of Dancing Horses presented by 9NEWS and four Draft Horse Shows featuring two-horse, four-horse, six-horse and eight-horse hitches.

“In addition to our ticketed events, we also have countless activities and events included with grounds admission,” Andrews said.

Some of these events include the Horseman’s Challenge, Junior Market Swine and Steer shows, Miniature Hereford World Show, the family favorite stock dog trials and Farmyard Follies kids shows.

Guests are encouraged to use the convenient free parking at Coors Field. The Coors Field lot opens at 8 a.m. daily, and shuttles provide guests with a convenient 10-minute ride to the complex – dropping passengers off directly outside the Denver Coliseum.

Grounds admission and event tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com, all King Soopers locations and the National Western box office.