NWSS Colorado vs The World Rodeo packs the House

Barrel racer Brittney Barnett becomes an extension of her cow-horse-turned-barrel-racer (named "Paint") on their way to a victory in the head-to-head round, a buckle and $10,000 for winning the prestigious Colorado vs. The World Rodeo at the 2023 National Western Stock Show in Denver.

Billed as the “Richest one-day rodeo in Colorado history” with a purse of $90,000, the Colorado vs the World Rodeo has become a popular mainstay of the National Western Stock Show’s opening weekend since the rodeo’s inception in 2012. One hundred contestants are invited to show up and compete in a unique team format for a chance at earning up to $10,000 in each event. Winners of Colorado rodeos in 2022 formed the RAM Rodeo Team Colorado and 2022 winners of well-known rodeos throughout the U.S. and Canada comprised the Cinch Jeans Team World.

Amanda Welsh and Firefly were a feel-good story throughout the 2023 Colorado vs The World Rodeo on the first Saturday of the National Western Stock Show. Firefly was seriously injured near the beginning of 2022 and this rodeo was his first big rodeo back in action. The duo tried to defend their 2022 title, and it looked promising after the best time in the morning performance, but they came up short on Saturday night of advancing to the head-to-head round and a chance at back-to-back titles.

With more than a decade in its rearview mirror, the high-octane rodeo has developed a reputation that packs the Denver Coliseum for all three performances, ending on a high note with sold out crowds for Saturday night’s final round. On top of special effect laden introductions, great contestants, and some of the best bucking stock in the business, arena interviews reveal compelling story lines every year. In that regard, 2023 was no different.

Some of those storylines included 16-year-old bareback phenom Kashton Ford advancing to the winner take all round against an even more impressive young gun in 19-year-old Colorado bareback cowboy Keenan Hayes. Hayes continued his winning ways with a crowd-pleasing 90-point ride for the title. Overcoming a serious leg injury that occurred in 2022, Amanda Welsh’s horse “Firefly” made his rodeo return a good one by placing first in the morning rodeo and almost making it to the head-to-head round on Saturday night. While they could not defend their 2022 title, Welsh was pleased with Firefly’s first big rodeo back. Wyatt Casper was able to defend his 2022 saddle bronc title with a successful ride aboard Vold Rodeo Company’s “Painted Fling,” who is out of a clone of “Spring Fling.” And if those angles weren’t interesting enough, the bull riding left the crowd roaring with Tristen Hutchings’ 87-point ride for the title and a big check.

Outgoing 2022 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Ashley Baller, thanked the big rodeo crowd for their support and blew kisses their way during the in-arena passing the crown ceremony for the new 2023 Miss Rodeo Colorado, Randilyn Madison. NWSS president and CEO Paul Andrews, left, took part in the ceremony.

This year’s version of the annual Colorado vs The World Rodeo should generate even more buzz for the popular rodeo and its reputation as one of the best tickets at the NWSS.

2023 Colorado vs The World Rodeo Winners:

Bareback – Keenan Hayes

Steer Wrestling – Stetson Jorgensen

Saddle Bronc – Wyatt Casper

Barrel Racing – Brittney (Barnett) Sporer riding “Paint”

Bull Riding – Tristen Hutchings

Carley Cervi turned in the fastest time of the entire rodeo on Saturday night as she hugged the barrels and finished in 14.952 seconds, the only sub-15 time from any of the contestants in the 2023 Colorado vs the World Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show. While the effort advanced Cervi into the head -to-head round and a chance at another $8,000, she elected to run a different horse due to such a short turnaround between runs and subsequently finished second to Brittney (Barnett) Sporer.

Striking a pose on his Mountain Dew barrel, the rodeo funnyman for the 2023 Colorado vs The World Rodeo was Matt Merritt, who kept the crowd entertained and busted a lot of stylish moves on the arena sand.

Idaho second year pro bull rider Tristen Hutchings kept his winning ways rolling with this 87-point ride aboard a high-kicking and jumping Cervi Brothers Rodeo’s Skin Walker. Hutchings finished third in the world standings for 2022, and his win in Denver’s first weekend showed more good things are on the horizon.

Three-time NFR qualifier Wyatt Casper successfully defended his 2022 Colorado vs The World Rodeo title after scoring 82 points aboard Vold Rodeo Company’s saddle bronc, Painted Fling. An interesting fact pointed out during the rodeo is that “Painted Fling” is out of a clone of Vold Rodeo’s “Spring Fling.”

Competing for the Cinch World Team, Stetson Jorgensen nailed down a 4.5-second time to win the steer wrestling title for the 2023 Colorado vs The World Rodeo on the first Saturday of the National Western Stock Show in Denver.

Jill Barron riding Cossaco entertained the rodeo crowd between events by performing a specialty act using a traditional Garrocha pole and the added element of fire. Fire and horses do not usually mix well, but the dramatic routine showed off horsemanship and training at an elite level. Along with entertaining rodeo crowds, Barron and Cassaco will also be performing in the 2023 NWSS’ An Evening of Dancing Horses.

Sixteen-year-old South Dakota bareback cowboy Kashton Ford and his big hair showed the PRCA pros what he was made of during the Colorado vs The World Rodeo on the first Saturday of the 2023 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Ford bested the rest of the field to advance to the sudden death head-to-head round against Keenan Hayes, but Ford’s 80.5 points in the sudden death round left him in second place for the high-profile stock show rodeo.

Hayden, Colo., bareback rider Keenan Hayes showed again why he is one of the most talented young contestants in the sport as he advanced into the head-to-head round and then earned the title with this explosive 90-point ride aboard Vold Rodeo Company’s “Copycat Valley” to win the title and $10,000 at the sold out Colorado vs The World Rodeo on Saturday Jan. 7, 2023.

Miss Rodeo Colorado 2023, Randilyn Madison, took the oversize American flag for a dramatic, crowd-pleasing sprint around the Denver Coliseum arena to kick off Saturday night’s final round of action at the Colorado vs The World Rodeo on Jan. 7, 2023. The first day of the NWSS was also the official start of Madison’s reign as the new Miss Rodeo Colorado.

A bull named “Bad Memory” became just that for Brody Yeary during the head-to-head round for the title and a $10,000 check in Saturday’s Colorado vs The World Rodeo at the 2023 NWSS. Yeary chose the bull over another named Dim Tricks, but may have been rethinking his choice after the rodeo was complete.

One of the best shows during the National Western Stock Show’s 16-day run, the Colorado vs The World Rodeo on the first Saturday is always full of action and spectacle. In this image, rodeo contestants are introduced to the sold-out crowd with fire, fog and lights before the start of Saturday night’s championship round in the Denver Coliseum.

