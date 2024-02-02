NWSS hosts best Bison Show

One of the 94 head of bison consigned to the 2024 NWSS' Gold Trophy Show and Sale relaxed in the moderate January temps in the recently built permanent bison pens at the historic Denver venue. "I can still just sit there in a pasture and stare at them in awe," said John Graves, yard supervisor for the annual NWSS bison show and sale. "We get to spend time with this magnificent animal." Photo by Lincoln Rogers

Bison5-RFP-020524

National Bison Association Gold Trophy Show and Sale leads industry

Exclusive to North America, the bison has long been a symbol of nature, strength, and an indomitable spirit. Almost exterminated as a species in the 1800s, that spirit continues to reveal itself in a current population large enough to sustain a production and commercial industry.

“The bison is one of the greatest conservation stories in history,” said Bob Dineen when interviewed at the Gold Trophy Show & Sale held during the final week of 2024’s National Western Stock Show in Denver. Dineen has been in the bison industry for 40 years, is president of Rocky Mountain Natural Meats LLC (Henderson, Colo.), and currently helms the industry-leading show at the NWSS as bison show and sale superintendent. “(The bison population) was at 500-1,000 head at one point in the late 1800s and now there is between 500,000-600,000 head in North America.”

While cultural events like the 1990 film “Dances With Wolves” and the 2002 opening of the first Ted’s Montana Grill restaurant raised the general public’s awareness of bison and the bison meat industry, the National Bison Association’s GTSS at the stock show came first. Its start in 1980 was a small, but important, step for the industry.

A pen of five young bison were part of the National Bison Association’s Gold Trophy Show and Sale over the final week of the 2024 NWSS. “I think what it really does well is it showcases the bison industry to agriculture and to consumers,” said bison show and sale supervisor Bob Dineen. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Bison-RFP-020524

“It was the first place in the country where bison were judged and then sold,” said Dineen. “Now there are several of those events in the United States and Canada, but the GTSS was the first one.”

Taking part as a consignor in 1985, Dineen saw the need for improvement and joined as sale chairman the following year.

“We tried to make it an organized and easy event for consignors to bring animals,” said Dineen of his efforts, along with giving plenty of credit to Dale Dilley who has since passed away. “And also an event where they could expect to get good value for those animals when we sold them. I think we bring the industry together,” he added. “I think what it really does well is it showcases the bison industry to agriculture and to consumers. This is the hub of the industry right now.”

The auction arena inside the Stockyards Event Center bustled with enthusiasm when bison sliders were offered for lunch on Friday, Jan. 19 during the Gold Trophy Show and Sale in the final week of the 2024 NWSS. Photo by Lincoln Rogers Bison1-RFP-020524

FORTY YEARS OF BISON

Asked his thoughts on improvements in the industry over his 40 years of involvement, Dineen shared a range of insights.

“From a production side, I think the guys have gotten smarter about trying to maintain some genetic diversity” he began. “Buying bulls from other herds or bringing in new genetics to your herd is really important to the longevity and strength of your program. But the other thing I think that it does is, everybody looks at their animals at home and says, ‘Man that is a good one.’ Well, now you get to bring that ‘good one’ and put him in a pen with a bunch of other good ones (to see) how good he really is. (It is also) an education process for the producer to go, yeah I thought that one was good, but now I know what a good one looks like. There is that comparison you get to do here,” Dineen emphasized. “That was another reason this was an important event for the industry early on and it continues to be that.”

A sign marks the recently built (2022) Del Hensel Bison Facility on the grounds of the National Western Complex in Denver. The permanent pens were built for housing and showing the bigger and stronger bison. “It turned out really good,” said bison show and sale superintendent Bob Dineen, who was involved in the design of the handling facility and construction of the pens. “It has worked well.” Photo by Lincoln Rogers Bison2-RFP-020524

Holding the GTSS every year also helps counteract an incorrect view of the animals as being too hard to handle.

“We show agriculture that we can bring 100 head of bison in here, put them in pens, run them through the sale barn, pen them back and load them back on trailers,” said Dineen. “They are handleable. There is a reputation that they are all a bunch of fence-jumping maneaters, but they are not.”

Show organizers also focus on educating the public and the agriculture industry on the benefits of bison to the land and to a producer’s bottom line.

Bidders and spectators filled the Wagner Equipment Co. Auction Arena to view and bid on superior bison specimens during the NWSS’ 2024 Bison Gold Trophy Show and Sale. The long-running show and sale is now held in the new Del Hensel Bison Facility yards and Stockyards Event Center which are a part of the Billion-plus dollar expansion and renovation taking place on the grounds of the National Western Complex in Denver. Photo courtesy Legacy Livestock Imaging Bison3-RFP-020524

“They are still a wild animal, but they are handleable and the fact that they are a wild animal, we don’t want to change that ability to calve on their own and breed on their own,” said Dineen. “It is a pasture-based production model that I think is really cool. And it is a hands-off model. They are probably less maintenance and less management in a lot of ways.”

“We call it the bison advantage,” agreed John Graves, who is the yard supervisor for the GTSS and also owns JG Bison in Wyoming. “You don’t need to go out there to pull calves in a snowstorm. You don’t need to go out there and check on them daily to insure they are good. This is not to say you can just turn them out and forget about them, you still need to manage them, but they are very hands off. We want to let bison be bison.”

Ninety-four head of bison were on display in the permanent bison facility pens outside the Stockyards Event Center in the last week of the 2024 NWSS. “It is No. 1,” said show and sale superintendent Bob Dineen about the annual bison show and sale taking place at the stock show since 1980. “This is the hub of the industry right now.” Photo by Lincoln Rogers Bison4-RFP-020524

An added attraction for producers is the wonder factor in raising bison.

“It is a special animal,” shared Graves. “They are unique. It is not like any other livestock or any other commodity out there. I can still just sit there in a pasture and stare at them in awe. Raising bison has a special meaning to me, making sure we are taking care of the land and taking care of the animal.”

“They are a really unique animal and they kind of get under your skin, in a good way,” said Dineen before adding his optimism for the future of the bison industry. “More and more consumers have figured out it is an awesome protein. They are raised pretty naturally, and mostly other than Ted Turner they are all small family ranches, so there is that aspect that I think attracts consumers. We are excited about the future (and) I think consumers will continue to vote with their dollar for our product.”

For more information on GTSS and the bison industry, visit the National Bison Association’s website: https://bisoncentral.com/