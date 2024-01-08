NWSS kicks off with rodeo action

Colorado Versus the World winners, left to right, Jate Frost, World; Kim Shulze, World; Wyatt Casper, Colorado; Jace Melvin, Colorado; and Seth Hardwick, Colorado. Photo courtesy NWSS

NWSS-RFP-011524

DENVER — The 118th National Western Stock Show got off to a great start with their signature Colorado Vs The World rodeo competition.

This is the 11th year that the three rodeos featuring teams representing Colorado Rodeos and Rodeos from across North America have kicked off the best 16 days in January. The morning performance saw contestants representing rodeos outside of Colorado compete in bareback riding steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riding.

Then contestants from rodeos in Colorado competed in the same events Saturday afternoon. The top four from those performances advanced to Saturday night’s rodeo. The field was then narrowed down to the top score or fast time from each team. Team Colorado and Team World then went head to head in the final round to declare a winner. This year, Team Colorado was victorious in three of the five events.

Last year, Wyatt Casper from Miami, Texas, won his second saddle bronc riding championship on Super Saturday representing Team World. This year, he was back for the Elizabeth Stampede and earned his third title for Team Colorado. That win was worth $10,250 for the former National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association champion saddle bronc rider.

The bareback riding championship went to Seth Hardwick who started out the day riding for the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs. He finished third to advance to the semifinals where he was at the top of Colorado’s leaderboard. He remained in first place after scoring 90 points in the finals. He earned a total of $9,850 in the Denver Coliseum.

The third member of Team Colorado to earn a championship was Jace Melvin who was steer wrestling for the National Western Stock Show Rodeo. Melvin won the Colorado performance and added $10,250 to his checking account.

She may have been barrel racing for the San Angelo, Texas, Rodeo, but Kim Schulze’s trip to Denver took her less than one hour. The Larkspur, Colo., resident earned the championship in the final round and $9,575.

There is another Frost riding bulls at this year’s National Western. Jate Frost, younger brother of Joe and Josh Frost who have both had success in Denver in the past is adding his name to his family’s legacy of great bull riders. Jate Frost rode for Rodeo Austin and was the only bull rider in the field of 16 to cover three bulls. That was worth $10,350 for the Randlett, Utah, resident.

The following are results from Super Saturday, Colorado Versus the World rodeo, Jan. 6, 2024

Cinch Jeans World Team Performance – contestant, rodeo represented

Bareback Riding: 1, (tie) Ethan Crouch, Calgary (Alberta) Stampede, and Will Lowe, Rodeo Austin, 82.5 and $900 each. 3, Kory Hart, Rodeo Houston, 81, $650. 4, Colton Clemens, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, 79, $550.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Gage Hess, Rodeo Houston, 3.7 seconds, $1,050. 2, Billy Boldon, Rodeo Rapid City (South Dakota), 4.1, $750. 3, Chisum Docheff, San Angelo (Texas) Rodeo, 4.4, $650. 4, Stan Branco, Rodeo Austin, 4.6, $550.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Brady Hill, Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, 83 points, $1,050. 2, Jade Blackwell, Rodeo Rapid City (South Dakota), 81, $750. 3, Josh Davison, Rodeo Austin, 80.5, $650. 4, Weston Patterson, Rodeo Houston, 80, $550.

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Carley Cervi, Calgary (Alberta) Stampede, 14.74, $1,050. 2, Molly Pritchard, Cheyenne (Wyoming) Frontier Days, 15.02, $750. 3, Amanda Welsh, Rodeo Austin, 15.08, $650. 4, (tie) Kim Schulze, San Angelo (Texas) Rodeo and Molly Otto, Rodeo Houston, 15.23 and $375 each.

Bull Riding: 1, Josh Davison, Cheyenne (Wyoming) Frontier Days, 82, $1,450. 2, Jate Frost, Rodeo Austin, 59, $1,150. (advance based on time) 3, Jackson Ward, Rodeo Rapid City and Garrett Norby, Calgary (Alberta) Stampede.

RAM Rodeo Colorado Team Performance – contestant, Colorado rodeo represented

Bareback Riding: 1, Weston Timberman, Elizabeth Stampede, 89 points, $1,050. 2, Bryce Eck, Wild Card, 82, $750. 3, Seth Hardwick, Pikes Peak or Bust (Colorado Springs), 81.5, $650. 4, Garrett Shadbolt, National Western Stock Show, 81, $550.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Jace Melvin, National Western Stock Show, 4.05, $1,050. 2, Austin Eller, Rooftop Rodeo (Estes Park), 4.25, $750. 3, Kodie Jang, Larimer County Fair Rodeo (Loveland), 4.85, $650. 4, Kyle Irwin, Wild Card, 5.1, $550.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Wyatt Caspere, Elizabeth Stampede, 84.5, $1,050. 2, K’s Thomson, Larimer County Fair Rodeo (Loveland), 79.5, $750. 3, Jace Lane, Greeley Stampede, 78.5, $650. 4, Statler Wright, Wild Card, 77.5, $550

Women’s Barrel Race: 1, Carlee Otero, Greeley Stampede, 14.634, $1,050. 2, Michelle Alley, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (Colorado Springs), $750. 3, Alex Odle, Elizabeth Stampede, 15.02, $650. 4, Chris Gibson, Larimer County Fair Rodeo (Loveland), 15.056, $550.

Bull Riding: 1, (tie) Dillon Tyner, Elizabeth Stampede, and Riker Carter, Wild Card, 84 points and $900 each. 3, Tyler Bingham, Colorado State Fair Rodeo (Pueblo), 82, $650. 4, Trevor Reiste, Greeley Stampede, 78, $550.

Showdown – Colorado Vs. The World – Contestant, followed by team, score and money.

Bareback Riding: (Semifinals) 1, Seth Hardwick, Colorado, 87.5, $1,200. 2, Ethan Crouch, World, 80, $1,200. (Final) Hardwick, 90, $8,000

Steer Wrestling: (Semifinals) 1, Jace Melvin, Colorado, 3.85, $1,200. 2, Gage Hesse, World, 4.28, $1,200. (Final) Melvin. 4.14, $8,000.

Saddle Bronc Riding: (Semifinals) 1, Wyatt Casper, Colorado, 85.5, $1,200. 2, Brady Hill, Worl, 80, $1,200. (Final) 1, Casper, 89.5, $8,000.

Women’s Barrel Race: (Semifinals) 1, Kim Schulze, World, 15.031, $1,200. 2, Chris Gibson, Colorado, 15.370, $1,200. (Final) 1, Schulze, 15.098, $8,000

Bull Riding: (Semifinals) 1, Jate Frost, World, 84, $1,200. 2, Dillon Tyner, Colorado, no score, $1,200. (Final), Frost, 87, $8,000.