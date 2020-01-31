NWSS puts on its 25th An Evening of Dancing Horses in 2020

Sisters Yvonne and Kayla Barteau ride their costumed horses with wild manes to the music of Lion King in the 2020 NWSS An Evening of Dancing Horses event in the Cinch Arena on Jan. 22.



The 2020 National Western Stock Show put on its 25th An Evening of Dancing Horses show and for a special treat it invited back a number of the most popular routines from the past.

Those performances included equestrian riding and choreography set to the themes and music of Zorro, Wizard of Oz, Lion King, Magnificent Seven, Pirates of the Caribbean, Man From La Mancha, Phantom of the Opera, and more.

Award winning singer Michael Martin Murphey, who the NWSS asked to produce the original An Evening of Dancing Horses back in 1995, was also asked to return for the 25th anniversary of the event.

Murphey started the show by singing his famous song “Wildfire,” and then the equestrian entertainment began. Accompanied for the first time at the NWSS by the excellent Colorado School of Mines orchestra, the routines spanned all types of riding disciplines and had something for everyone. ❖