NWSS Rodeo championships on the line

Stetson Wright’s return to action at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo just keeps getting better. He competed in Bracket 2 in the Denver Coliseum and was the first man to ride two bulls and qualify for the Semi-Finals. On Saturday afternoon, Wright, from Beaver, Utah, rode the Cervi Championship Rodeo bull named Peacemaker for 88.5 points, the high-marked ride of the three Semi-Finals performances. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen

Wright-RFP-020325

DENVER — With three action-packed rodeo performances at the National Western Stock Show on Saturday, the Denver Coliseum was filled with excitement.

And no one was more excited than eight-time world champion Stetson Wright from Beaver, Utah. Wright has earned those coveted titles in bull riding, saddle bronc riding and as the all-around cowboy. He competed here in both of his signature events but had the most success in bull riding where he competed at Semi-Finals 2 Saturday afternoon.

Wright missed all of the 2024 season with a hamstring injury. His comeback here has been very exciting. He scored 89-points on his first bull back here. Then he rode his second bull 8 his third. That third one Saturday afternoon was the highest marked ride in the Semi-Finals. Wright scored 88.5 points and now will be riding for the bull riding title here on Sunday.

Stetson Wright’s return to action at the National Western Stock Show Rodeo just keeps getting better. He competed in Bracket 2 in the Denver Coliseum and was the first man to ride two bulls and qualify for the Semi-Finals. On Saturday afternoon, Wright, from Beaver, Utah, rode the Cervi Championship Rodeo bull named Peacemaker for 88.5 points, the high-marked ride of the three Semi-Finals performances. NWSS photo by Ric Andersen Wright-RFP-020325

Another cowboy having success here was saddle bronc rider Zac Dallas. Dallas, from Las Cruces, N.M., qualified for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last December and did that while earning his bachelor’s degree in agriculture as a Crimson scholar maintaining a 3.5 or better GPA. His graduation ceremony was the same day as round 10 at the NFR so he didn’t get to attend but he still got his diploma.

Now he is focusing on rodeo and that is working very well for the rising star. He scored 85.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s horse named Tank Saturday night to have the highest score during the Semi-Finals.

All the contestants start with a clean slate at Sunday’s Championship Finals. While Wright and Dallas are starting at zero, with the success that they have already had here, they will be favorites to be at the top of the leaderboard again.