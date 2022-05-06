NWSS to host nation’s leading horse sale during January 2023 show

DENVER — Each January, the National Western Stock Show attracts top equine athletes from around the globe. The 2023 show promises to be no different, and with a newly added feature. NWSS is excited to announce the debut of the National Western Stock Show Elite Horse Sale. Harking back to its roots, the stock show will offer the general public and all horse enthusiasts an opportunity to buy high-quality horses from top ranches and trainers in the industry.

“Hosting a high-quality horse sale during the stock show will attract not only the highest level of quality horses for all disciplines and purposes,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show, “but also provide an outlet for ranchers, competitors, and breeders to purchase quality horses.”

The NWSS Elite Horse Sale will be held on the opening day of the Stock Show, Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Northwest Events Center Paddock. Interested buyers should attend in person or watch the sale on the Livestream. Details and consignment opportunities will be available throughout the summer on the NWSS Horse Show Facebook page @nwsshorseexhibitors and at nationalwestern.com/horse-shows.