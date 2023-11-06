NYC Council votes to require menus sugar warnings as FDA holds meeting

The New York City Council last week voted to require chain restaurants with 15 or more locations to post added sugar icons on menus on or near food items that exceed a specified level of added sugars.

The New York City action affects only establishments in that city, but the Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a public meeting and virtual listening sessions on the topic of added sugar for Monday through Wednesday.

“The purpose of the public meeting and listening sessions is to explore what federal agencies, communities, and private industry are doing to encourage the reduced consumption of added sugars,” FDA said.

Participants in the sessions were required to register by Oct. 20, but the agenda for the public meeting is available. “Eating or drinking too much sugar has several negative health implications, including elevated risk of Type 2 diabetes, liver disease, and dental issues,” the council said in a news release.

This new legislation builds on the “Sweet Truth Act,” passed by the council in 2021 that requires the same labels indicating added sugars above a certain level on all packaged foods at this subset of restaurants.

“I’ll keep this short and sweet: Today’s passage of Intro. 687 will help New Yorkers make smarter dietary decisions and lead healthier lives,” said City Council Majority Leader Keith Powers.

“With diabetes and heart disease claiming far too many lives each year, the Sweet Truth Act provides much-needed transparency and information on the amount of added sugars found in our food.”

The Center for Science in the Public Interest praised the action, noting that New York City has more than 2,000 chain restaurant outlets that will be required to display the warnings.

But CSPI also noted, “”One key challenge with enforcing the rule will be identifying menu items that are high in added sugars.”

“The U.S Food and Drug Administration currently requires added sugars information to be published on prepackaged foods that carry a Nutrition Facts panel but has delayed requiring the same information for restaurant foods. Because of this, the City Council today also called on the FDA to require restaurants to make added sugars information publicly available. CSPI had previously petitioned the FDA with the same request last year.

“In the meantime, city officials will have to estimate added sugars for many menu items, such as fountain drinks, by comparing the restaurant item to a bottled or packaged version.

“But some can be harder to estimate, particularly when sugar is added to a recipe along with fruit or milk, which are naturally sweet. Menu items that lack a prepackaged equivalent will not have to carry warnings until the federal government requires restaurants to post added sugars information.”

Restaurant Business noted, “Failure to comply will result in fines of $200, according to the legislation.”