NYU’s Nestle analyzes California ultraprocessed foods law

Marion Nestle, New York University professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health, has praised the new California law banning ultraprocessed foods in school meals, but also writes:

“This is terrific, but don’t hold your breath. The timeline:

“June 1, 2028: The State Department of Public Health adopts regulations.

“July 1, 2029: Schools begin to phase out restricted school foods.

“July 1, 2032: Vendors cannot offer restricted foods.

“July 1, 2035: Bill fully implemented.

“Really? Ten years to make this happen? A lot can happen in that time …, Nestle wrote.