Oasis of common sense has been breached

I never thought I would ever address this topic in The Fence Post, but my trip to North Dakota recently has brought this subject close to home.

As I’ve told you all before, my husband and I have land in North Dakota. We used to consider it our oasis of common sense so when the rest of the world went insane, we could go back there and live.

That time has come people, but to my horror, it has even infiltrated our oasis.

The subject is how we educate our children and what they should be exposed to when they are young.

I had a discussion with some of my former coworkers in North Dakota who told me that a new private school in Grand Forks was being built. The few private schools that are in Grand Forks have become overcrowded because people no longer want to send their children to public schools.

The problem is that, even in North Dakota, public school administrators and teachers believe they can change young children’s gender identities without informing the parents, teach sexuality, and gender ideology, and choose which parents are allowed to attend school board meetings.

If you think I am kidding, the North Dakota legislature recently passed and the governor signed HB 1522 which does the following:

• Prohibits a public school district from adopting a policy that requires or prohibits an individual from using a student’s or other individual’s preferred gender pronoun. • Allows a school district to establish a plan, with approval from the parent or guardian, for the use of a separate restroom accommodation for a transgender student; however, a school district must prohibit a student from using a restroom that does not correspond with the student’s biological sex.

• Prohibits a school district, school, or teacher from withholding or concealing information about a student’s transgender status from the student’s parent or legal guardian.

I also heard a strange story from a small-town resident that schools were putting litter boxes in bathrooms for those children who identified as cats. I think this is an urban legend but hearing it from this person made me wonder.

I don’t care what people want to identify as but I do care that young children are being exposed to this. Besides, if you are a cat should you be in school?

When I was young, you could have easily mistaken me for a boy because my mother kept my hair very short (because I didn’t comb it and screamed when she combed it for me) and I spent a lot of time doing things that would be considered something that boys would normally do. I preferred climbing trees, shooting gophers, and building forts to playing with dolls.

There were even times when I wished I were a boy because it seemed like they never had to worry about their hair and their clothes. But I eventually grew out of it.

I don’t know if this has happened in North Dakota but there are schools that think it is proper to expose children to drag shows. Is this necessary?

Some of these schools are probably abhorred about the idea of having armed safety officers in schools to protect their children from mass shooters. As a parent, I will take the safety officers over drag queens in schools every day of the week.

Whatever happened to reading, writing and arithmetic?

I can’t imagine the amount of added stress this has on kids who once only worried about fitting in and not being bullied. Now they must worry whether they are a girl or a boy. Or a cat.

It’s time of people with common sense to take back their schools. Our children have plenty of time to decide what their gender is after they graduate high school.

In the meantime, I will be looking for another oasis.