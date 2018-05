Oatmeal Carmelitas | Katie Vammer – New Raymer, Colo.

2 c. flour

2 c. oatmeal

1 1/2 c. brown sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

3 cubes melted margarine

12-oz. bag chocolate chips, divided

1 c. nuts

12-oz. jar caramel sauce

6 tbsp. flour

Preheat oven to 350 degres.

Combine margarine and brown sugar; then add flour, oatmeal, soda and salt.

Press half of mixture into a 9×13-inch pan.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Take out, sprinkle nuts and 3/4 bag of chocolate chips on top.

Combine caramel syrup and flour; mix well, then drizzle over chips and nuts.

Sprinkle the remainder of the oatmeal/flour mixture on top.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown.

May chill for easy cutting.