Obituaries

The Fence Post obituary: Judith Ann “Judy” (Raven) May
Judith Ann “Judy” (Raven) May, 79 Nov. 11, 1939 – June 21, 2019 Purcell, Colo. Judith Ann “Judy” (Raven) May, 79, of rural Purcell, Colo., passed away on June 21, 2019, at her home. She...
The Fence Post obituary: George Legino
George Legino, 93 April 17, 1926 – June 23, 2019 Fort Collins, Colo. George Legino was born on April 17, 1926, in Manly, Iowa, to Steve and Mary Legino. He passed away on June 23,...
The Fence Post obituary: Robert Harold Dorsey
Robert Harold Dorsey, 83 Aug. 15, 1935 – June 21, 2019 Eaton, Colo. Robert “Bob” Harold Dorsey passed away on June 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children at his home in Eaton, Colo....
The Fence Post obituary: Beverly Rae Chamberlain
Beverly Rae Chamberlain, 90 Nov. 1, 1928 – June 23, 2019 Douglas, Wyo. Funeral services will be held for Beverly Rae Chamberlain, 90, at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Trinity Baptist Church...
The Fence Post obituary: Gaetano “Don” P. Sessa
Gaetano “Don” P. Sessa, 72 April 21, 1947 – May 17, 2019 Ellicott and Hanover, Colo. Gaetano “Don” P. Sessa passed away May 17, 2019, surrounded by family at his side. Don was born in...
The Fence Post obituary; Shirley Lorraine Carneal
Shirley Lorraine Carneal, 86 Nov. 10, 1932 – June 10, 2019 Castle Rock, Colo. Shirley was born on Nov. 10, 1932, and lived a full life in Colorado. As a daughter to Wally and Helen...
The Fence Post obituary: Frank Joseph Fehringer
Frank Joseph Fehringer, 90 May 25, 1929 – June 15, 2019 Sterling, Colo. Surrounded by his family, Frank Joseph Fehringer, 90, of Sterling, Colo., formerly of Peetz, Colo., passed away June 15, 2019, at Centre...
The Fence Post obituary; Lenora Elizabeth Folot
Lenora Elizabeth Folot, 97 Oct. 10, 1921 – June 17, 2019 Fort Collins, Colo. Lenora Elizabeth Folot, 97, of Fort Collins, predeceased by husband, Reuben Folot. Memorial Service, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, River...
The Fence Post obituary: Elma Jean Windsheimer
Elma Jean Windsheimer, 83 Sept. 11, 1935 – June 4, 2019 Fort Morgan, Colo. Elma Jean Windsheimer, 83 passed away June 4, 2019. Jean was born Sept. 11, 1935, to Conrad and Mollie Peif in...
The Fence Post obituary: David Dee Wailes
David Dee Wailes, 80 Jan. 29, 1939 – May 27, 2019 Johnstown, Colo. David was born on Jan. 29, 1939. His parents were Ernest Leroy Wailes and Eva “Dimple” Wailes (Allison). David was raised on...
The Fence Post obituary: Kenneth A. McMillen
Kenneth A. McMillen, 80 Sept. 13, 1938 – June 2, 2019 Sydney, Neb. Kenneth A. McMillen age 80, of Sidney, Neb., passed away June 2, 2019, in Loveland, Colo. Memorial services were held on June...
The Fence Post obituary: Elsa Mae Reynolds
Elsa Mae Reynolds, 78 Nov. 30, 1940 – May 14, 2019 Greeley, Colo. Elsa Mae Reynolds, 78, of Greeley, Colo., passed away on May 14, 2019, at Bonell Good Samaritan Center. She was born in...
The Fence Post obituary: Seth Joseph Noble
Seth Joseph Noble, 48 Sept. 6, 1971 – June 2, 2019 Brush, Colo. Seth Joseph Noble passed away on June 2, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at his home in Brush, Colo. Seth was born...
The Fence Post obituary: Velda J. Pulliam
Velda J. Pulliam, 80 May 6, 1939 – May 14, 2019 Austin, Colo. Velda J. Pulliam went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2019. Velda was born May 6, 1939,...
The Fence Post obituary: Carol Christene (Midcap) Howard
Carol Christene (Midcap) Howard, 98 Nov. 2, 1921 – May 26, 2019 Brighton, Colo. Carol Christene (Midcap) Howard was born on Nov. 2, 1921, to Fred Chester and Bertha Marie (Hallett) Midcap on the family...
The Fence Post obituary: Ernest “Ernie” Hartnagle
Ernest “Ernie” Hartnagle, 93 Aug. 27, 1925 – May 19, 2019 Kiowa, Colo. After almost a century of life, Ernest “Ernie” Hartnagle, 93, of Kiowa, Colo., passed away on May 19, 2019. The adored husband,...
The Fence Post obituary; Dr. William (Bill) Anthony Shaffer
Dr. William (Bill) Anthony Shaffer, 81 April 22, 1938 – May 20, 2019 Laramie, Wyo. Dr. William (Bill) Anthony Shaffer passed away at home on May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held on...
The Fence Post obituary; Clay Shannon
Clay Shannon, 68 July 18, 1950 – May 26, 2019 Platteville, Colo. Leland “Clay” Shannon, 68, of Platteville passed away on May 26, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to...
The Fence Post obituary: Hershel L. Spencer
Hershel L. Spencer, 91 Dec. 6, 1927 – May 25, 2019 Brighton, Colo. Hershel L. Spencer passed away peacefully at Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colo., on May 25, 2019. He was 91. He...