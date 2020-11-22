Obituary: ADA JOHNSTON

ADA JOHNSTON

Provided Photo

ADA

JOHNSTON, 79

May 21, 1941 – November 10, 2020

Briggsdale, Colorado

Ada Johnston was welcomed into heaven on November 10, 2020. She was born May 21, 1941, in Council Grove, Kansas, to Andrew and Tressie Easter. Ada grew up in Kansas with her dad, mother Meredith, and five brothers, who called her “Sissy”.

In the late 1950’s, the family moved to Sterling, Colorado, where Ada met the love of her life, Kenneth Jean Johnston. On Nov. 3, 1959, they were married, and Ada instantly became a mother to her son, Harry, and daughter, Kathy. In 1961, son Donald joined the family, and daughter Tammy in 1962.

Ada, Kenny, and their children lived happily on their ranch northeast of Briggsdale. In addition to being a mother and ranch wife, Ada also worked outside the home. Over the years, she was a school bus driver, cook, and waitress. She was known as an excellent cook – her rolls and pies were famous! She enjoyed sewing and needlepoint. She made her daughters’ wedding gowns and dresses for bridesmaids and flower girls. Later, she made beautiful baby blankets and tea towels for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

After Kenneth’s death in 1994, Ada moved to the town of Briggsdale, where she worked as a rural postal carrier for 19 years. She delighted in cheering on her grandchildren at all their school, sports, and livestock events. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and had fabulous trips to Niagara Falls, Boston, Hawaii, and more. She will be greatly missed, as she was the best Mom, Grandma, Nana, Sister, and friend ever!

Ada was preceded in death by her parents, brother Herb Easter, daughter-in-law Linda Johnston, and her husband, Kenneth. She is survived by her children: Harry Johnston, Kathy (Rick) Allen, Donald (Rita) Johnston, and Tammy (Garry) Pevler; grandchildren: Cindy Johnston, Jennifer Johnston, Johnny Johnston, Tad Allen, Jaime (Troy) Schnug, Ty (Tiffany) Allen, Deeona Johnston, Sara Vieyra, Lyndee (Nikita) Gurnham, Jaydee (fiancé Morgan) Johnston, Randy (Alyssia) Pevler, Jacque (Casey) Higgins, Bobby (Amy) Pevler, and Jessica (Jacob) Coleman; and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, and many close and dear friends.

A celebration of Ada’s life will be held on May 22, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ada may be made to Banner Hospice, c/o Adamson Life Celebration Home.