Obituary: ALFRED “AL” BENSON JR.

ALFRED "AL" BENSON JR.

ALFRED “AL”

BENSON JR. , 88

January 7, 1933 – March 5, 2021

Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Alfred Benson Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan.

Al was born January 7, 1933 at the Veckers ranch in Livermore, Co. His parents were Al and Joy Ellene Benson. He joined the navy in 1951 he served on the USS James E Keys a destroyer. He served on it for 4 years during the Korean war. Then he worked for Western Gear in Buena Park California.

He married Betty Marie Swofford and they had 4 children. He moved to Fort Morgan to ta small farm He loved taking care of his animals, going fishing and hunting, with his Dad. He enjoyed going to rodeos and watching bull riding

Al is survived by his children, Sandra Matthews of Fort Morgan, Bill (Launi) Benson of Apple Valley, CA, Ron (Sylvia) Benson of Buena Park, CA; his sister, Donna (Bob) Ramsey of Bellvue CO; grandchildren, Paige (Gabriel “Gabe”) of Alabama, Trisha Racoma of Las Vegas, NV, Donny Smith of Fort Morgan, Catrina King of Fort Morgan, Daniel Benson of Buena Park, CA; 8 great grandchildren and numerous cousins and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Joy E. King, and 2 grandsons, Patrick Benson and Weston James King.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the chapel.