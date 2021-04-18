Obituary: Alfred Turek

Alfred Turek

Provided Photo

Alfred Turek, 84

February 24, 1937 – April 2, 2021

Wood River, Nebraska

Alfred F. Turek, 84, of Wood River died Friday, April 2, 2021 at his farm. Alfred “Al” was born north of Ashton on February 24, 1937, to Cash and Theresa (Kuszak) Turek. The family moved to Hall County in 1945. Al graduated from Wood River High School in the class of 1955. On January 6, 1956, he entered Basic Training Camp Chaffee (later renamed Fort Chaffee) in Arkansas. He was then at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland and flew to Germany. He was in Vilseck, Germany for six months and then Hohenfels, Germany for two years in the 663 Ordinance Company. On January 3, 1962, Al was honorably discharged.

On June 20, 1964, Al was united in marriage to Mary Carol Craig in Sts. Peter and Pauls Catholic Church in St. Paul, NE. After which the couple made their home north of Wood River where they continued to farm/ranch, and haul cattle with his brother Jim. Later he also enjoyed custom silage chopping with his four sons. They were married for almost 57 years and blessed with eight children.

Al was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served as Eucharistic Minister and greeter/gift bearer. He also served on the parish board and School Board District #24. He was involved with the Pork Producers, T-Bone Club, VFW, Wood River Booster Club, R-Calf USA and the Platt-Duetsche. He will be remembered for his faith in God, love of his family, hard work, honesty and generosity, and his love of polka music. One of his greatest joys was attending his grandchildren’s activites.

Survivors include: his wife, Carol; children: Greg (Jenile) Turek of Wood River, Deb (Jeff) Hofeldt of Grand Island, Jeff (Sheila) Turek of St. Paul, Marcia Ewoldt (Fiance Jerry Binfield) of Grand Island, Jennifer (Doug) George of Sutton, Tami (Jeff) Michalski of Grand Island, Matt (Jennifer) Turek of Wood River, and Mark (Laura) Turek of Shelton; grandchildren: Tyler, Logan, and Clayton Turek, Jordan and Dru Hofeldt, Megan and Grant Turek, Zach (Fiancee Morgen Dircksen) and Wade Ewoldt, Seth, Julia, and Addison George, Ryan and Leah Michalski, Katelyn and Stetson Turek, Jeremiah, Shyann and Lainey Turek; great granddaughter, Addisen Ewoldt; brother, Jim (Imogene) Turek of Wood River; brother-in-law, Gary (Charlene) Craig of St. Paul; and many nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Marie (Robert) Buettner; and granddaughter, Lexi Turek.