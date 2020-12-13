Obituary: ALICE AMELIA (BENDER) MILLER

ALICE AMELIA (BENDER) MILLER

Provided Photo

ALICE AMELIA (BENDER) MILLER, 95

May 13, 1925 – December 2, 2020

Greeley, Colorado

Alice Amelia (Bender) Miller, born May 13, 1925. Alice left this world to be with her heavenly father on December 2, 2020. Just four short months after her soulmate Rhinie Miller passed.

Alice was born in Russell, Kansas. When she was ten years old, she and her family moved to Colorado. When Alice was small, she plowed the fields with the mules. Later hauled beets to the dump. Also, she drove tractors and became a school bus driver for Platte Valley, as well as doing all the chores at home. She was always a very hard worker.

Alice never met a stranger. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her sons, Richard (Marsha) Miller and Tim Miller both of Greeley; Daughter, Sharon (Bill) Peters of Greeley; grandchildren, Scott (Amanda) Miller, Karrie (Dan) Fahrenbruch, Andy and Josh Peters and Renee (Jon) Romos; great-grandchildren, Derek, Lindsay Miller, Trent and Blake Fahrenbruch, Amelia Peters, Caitlyn Corregal, Peyton, Kayden and Madison Romos.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rhinie Miller; grandson Matt Miller; one sister, and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Private interment at Linn Grove Cemetery.

Friends may view the full online obituary and send condolences at http://www.allnuttgreeley.com.