Obituary: ALLEN “DUANE” MUIRHEAD

ALLEN "DUANE" MUIRHEAD

January 16, 1938 – June 25, 2025

Allen “Duane” Muirhead, 87, passed away on June 25, 2025. He was born on January 16, 1938 in Steamboat Springs, Colorado to Allen T. and Dorothy Muirhead. Duane was raised on his family’s ranch with his 5 siblings. When he had free time he loved to hunt and ski. He graduated from Steamboat Springs High School in 1956. One fateful night he met his wife of 65 years, Rosalie (Hanscome) Muirhead, at a roller skating rink in Longmont. The two were married on August 14, 1960. Together they raised three wonderful children: Allen, Dean, and Cheryl. Duane worked as a dairy farmer on Rosalie’s family farm until he began their own cow/calf operation, eventually raising registered Charolais cattle.

Duane’s life was woven together by his faith in God, his love for his family, and his lifelong dedication to ranching. His life’s work was tending the land and caring for the animals God entrusted to him. He loved to watch his crops and cattle grow. The time spent with his horses, working on the ranch or just for enjoyment, seemed to hold a special place in his heart. He loved to share this passion with others too and often invited family and friends to the ranch to ride when the cattle needed to be gathered, or occasionally for a horse drawn hayride.

When Duane took time away from the ranch it was to enjoy time with family or serve his church. Duane was a proud member of his community; a pillar for those that knew him. He was always willing to help others and teach what he knew. Duane served on the board of the West Greeley Soil Conservation District and was an active member of the Rocky Mountain Charolais Association. He served in the Army Reserves. He was also an active member of Gloria Christi Lutheran Church serving as an Elder, President, Vice President, and chaired the Gloria Christi Building Committee. Duane’s strength, dedication, hard-work and tender heart will be missed.

Duane is survived in life by his loving wife, Rosalie Muirhead; children: Allen Muirhead, Dean (Jeri) Muirhead, Cheryl (Tom) Murphy. Grandchildren: Cammy (Ryan) Barr, Brayden Muirhead, Casie (Nate) Carrasco, Bayliegh (Scott) Bohn. Great-Grandchildren: Adalyn Barr, Brody Barr, Barrett Bohn, and Pax Bohn. Siblings: Janet (Stan) Hill, Sharon Knudson, Shirley Wertz, and Larry (Sharon) Muirhead.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen & Dorothy Muirhead; his sister & brother-in-law Joan & Carl Bochman; his father & mother-in-law Colvin & Georgeina Hanscome; his brother-in-laws Tom Wertz & Colvin “Bud” Hanscome.

To all those who have shared in Duane’s life, the family would like to say Thank You for all the love and care he received. Your impact was felt and cherished.