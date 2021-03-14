Obituary: Allen Dyer “Bud” Tillotson

Allen Dyer "Bud" Tillotson

Allen Dyer “Bud”

Tillotson, 87

October 29, 1933 – December 27, 2020

Granby, CO

Bud Tillotson of Granby, CO passed away on December 27, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. He was born October 29, 1933 in Denver, CO to James and Alice Mae (Hudson) Tillotson. Bud grew up helping on the family farm in Littleton raising cattle and chickens.

He graduated from Bear Creek High School in 1951 and later that year married his high school sweetheart Beverly. They moved to Granby, CO where they have lived o the 50-50 Ranch on highway 34 for the past 68 years. In addition to ranching, he also operated Tillotson Excavating and Flintstone Gravel for many years as well as serving as the Grand County Road and Bridge supervisor many years ago.

Bud enjoyed raising black angus cattle, putting up hay and snowmobiling. However, one of his greatest passions was his collection of antique trucks that he restored himself. He belonged to the Intermountain West Antique Truck Club and the American Historical Truck Association where he was able to show off some of his collection with other collectors. In addition to the antique trucks he also had a collection of cat crawler tractors , farm tractors, motor graders, pedal cars, fire trucks and museum buildings full of a wide variety of antiques. He always loved the challenge of getting the motors to run on any antique he collected.

Bud is survived by his wife, Beverly of 69 years; son Gary Tillotson (Sally) of Silt; daughter Terry Pratt (Ted) of Granby; 4 grandchildren and five great grandchildren he was preceded in death by his sister Alene Tillotson.

A celebration of life will be held June 5. 2021 at the 50-50 Ranch.