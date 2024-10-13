Obituary: Allen Nelson

Allen Nelson

January 7, 1943 – October 3, 2024

Allen H. Nelson was born January 7th, 1943 to Harvey and Mary Jane (Gardner) Nelson in Holyoke, CO. He spent his youth and high school days in Crook, CO, graduating from Crook High School in 1961. Allen then attended Colorado State University receiving his bachelors of science in agriculture then his Masters of education. Later, Allen attended Washington State University, furthering his education.

In March of 1966 he married Betty Fowler of Sterling, CO. Together they had two children, daughter Debbie and son David.

Allen spent most of his life in education, with his first teaching position as vocational agriculture instructor at Oshkosh, NE High School. He also held the same position at Lamar, CO and then Fort Morgan, CO. In the fall of 1974, he joined the faculty of the Animal Science Department at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO where he remained until retiring in 2000. He also served as the coach of the livestock judging team during his 24 years at NJC. His teams won many contests throughout the nation during his tenure, including still holding the record of being the winningest livestock judging coach in NJC history.

Allen passed away October 3rd, 2024 at UC Health Center in Greeley, CO. He was preceded in death by his father Harvey Nelson, mother Mary Jane Nelson, brother Alton “Buzz” Nelson, and sister Joan Rhodes. He is survived by daughter Debbie (Jared) Norrell of Van, TX, son David (Jillian), grandchildren Sadie and Jacob Nelson of Falcon, CO, sisters Janet Nelson of Grand Junction, CO, Jean Davis of Phoenix, AZ, Jody (Dirk) Banning of Harrisburg, PA, brothers Arlen “Bim” (Jeri) Nelson of Bassett, NE, Alvin (Kathy) Nelson of Crofton, NE and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Bank of Colorado Event Center at NJC on November 8th at 11:00 a.m. There will be a social gathering following the celebration of life at Mitcheck Event Center at Logan County Fairgrounds from 1:00-3:00 where lunch will be served. The family requests in lieu of plants and flowers, all donations be made to the Allen Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Northeastern Junior College.