Obituary: Alvin Brunkhardt

Alvin Brunkhardt, 86 February 7, 1934 – July 5, 2020 Paola, Kansas Alvin was born on February 7th, 1934 to George and Mollie Brunkhardt in Merino, CO. He attended school in Merino and Sterling, Colorado. He married Martha Koehler, March 15th 1968 and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage and 4 children.

Alvin was passionate about farming and ranching, he started his farming career in Atwood Colorado and moved his farming operation to Crook Colorado where he farmed and ranched for 45 years.

He was very active in many service organizations in his community, and was always available to help his community. Alvin was Elder at Faith Lutheran Church in Crook for many years and President of the Men’s Club at Faith Lutheran.

Alvin is survived by his wife Martha Brunkhardt; daughters Dawana Jennings; Julie Zoller; Sons Martin Dick; David Dick; granddaughters Bobie Jennings; Gretchen Jennings; Mindy Estrada; Tanya Williams; Jennifer Schurle; Jaclyn Ubert; Grandsons; Brady Ryan, Martin Dick, Grant Zoller, Great-granddaughters, Kadalen Unrein, Jessalyn Estrada, Maddi Dick, Elizabeth Williams, Angelia Cool, Chiara Cool, Bellina Cool, and Summit Ubert. Great-Grandsons Jayden Garcia, Billy Dick, Jayce Estrada, Hunter Williams, Zachary Ryan, Caden Schurle, Cobey Schurle, Liam Luyando, John Davis and Jack Davis.

He was greeted in heaven by his parents George and Mollie, Siblings Ronald Brunkhardt, Clara Wener, Erma Schuppe, Bernice Young, Eleanor Swearingen.

Due to the Corna Virus and friends and family traveling, Services with be held on September 19th at 10:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Paola, Kansas, followed by a luncheon and celebration of Alvin’s life with friends and family