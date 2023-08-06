Obituary: Alvin Dechant, Jr.

Alvin Dechant

Provided Photo

September 4, 1951 – July 23, 2023

Alvin Dechant Jr. peacefully passed away on July 23rd, 2023 in his home surrounded by family at the age of 71. Jr. was born on September 4th, 1951 in Denver, Colorado to Alvin Dechant and Josephine Freiberger. Jr. grew up in Fort Lupton, Colorado on a dairy farm and graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 1969. On April 7th, 1973 Jr. married his high school sweetheart Donna Rabas. Shortly after, they moved to Hudson, Colorado where he continued his love and passion for farming. They were married for 50 years and had 4 children.

In addition to farming, he spent several years on the Hudson Fire Department Board and spent 17 years with the Frico Irrigation Company as the board President. He also spent years coaching Lil Rebel Wrestling with many of his buddies. Some of Alvin Jr.’s hobbies included riding horses to round up his cattle and working on many of his old antique tractors. He would build many things for his children’s outdoor adventures, and he also enjoyed fixing things using electrical tape, duct tape, bailing twine and wire.

Alvin Jr. is survived by his wife, Donna, three daughters, Valerie (Jason) Zimbelman of Hudson, Jolene (David) Dahlgren of Brighton, LeAnn (Rick) Nelson of Keenesburg and one son, Scott (Danielle) Dechant of Keenesburg. Thirteen grandchildren, Austin, Brennan and Colton Zimbelman, Maddox and Daxton Dechant, Taylor, Dillon, Kylee, Ally and Jackson Dahlgren, Taea, Tanner and Taden Nelson. Survivors include one brother David (Carmen) Dechant and one sister Pam (Brett) Pachello along with his nieces and nephews He is preceded in death by both of his parents, sister JoAnn, nephews Keith and Daniel and his princess granddaughter Kylee Jo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in the memory of Alivin Jr.’s name made to the Keene Clinic, P.O. box 559, Keenesburg, CO 80643