Obituary: ALVIN GORDON

ALVIN GORDON

October 5, 1935 – December 15, 2022

Alvin Gordon, 87 of Canon City, Colorado, and formerly of Matheson, Colorado, passed away at home on December 15, 2022.

Alvin was born/raised in Matheson and attended school there through the 8th grade. Soon after went to work as a heavy equipment operator.

Alvin then met Barbara and married in 1956. They owned/operated a dairy farm for several years In Matheson before relocating to Florence, Colorado in 1983. Upon retiring he kept a small herd of ranch cows and a few horses. Dabbled in the Racehorse Industry and loved traveling to races and competing.

He was a loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa, and special friend to all who knew him. His family was the love of his life.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years: Barbara Gordon; 5 children: Virginia(Cliff) McKnight-Ramah, CO, Carolyn Crisp(Cody)-Coal Creek, CO, Roger Gordon-Coal Creek, CO, Linda(Ron) Giebel-Penrose, CO and Alan(Christy) Gordon-Florence, CO; 14 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:30 AM at the Pathfinder Park Event Center in Florence, CO. Food and Refreshments immediately following.