Obituary: ALVIN HERMAN

ALVIN HERMAN

Provided Photo

October 20, 1927 – June 3, 2025

Alvin Herman, a longtime resident of Greeley, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, at the Northern Colorado Medical Center.

He lived his 97+ years with kindness, courage, a heart as big as the world he lived in. He was adored by his family, friends, and everyone who met him. Alvin was born on October 20, 1927, to Rose and Clemens Herman in Hudson, Colorado. Soon after he was born the family moved to a ranch south of Kersey in the Beebe Draw area. He attended the little one-room Skyview School during his early years and later attended and graduated from Greeley Central High School in 1945.

On August 28, 1949, he married Barbara Irvine and settled in Greeley to raise their three children. As a heavy equipment operator and excavator, he leaves a legacy of miles of pipelines, ditches, and infrastructure that Greeley, Evans, and the surrounding areas will use for years to come.

Alvin is survived by his daughters, Shari Nova and Karen Endahl; his son, Alan Herman; his companion Sue Hansen; granddaughter Mariah Rogers; grandson, Jason Casseday (Cara), grandson Eric Endahl, great-granddaughter Karagan Rogers, great-great granddaughter Iliana Rogers-Buzell, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his siblings, and his grandson, Austin. At Alvin’s request there will not be a public service.

Instead of sending flowers or food, please plant a tree in his honor, or send a donation to your local hospice or favorite non-profit.