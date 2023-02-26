Obituary: AMY JOE JOHANSON (WILLIAMS)

AMY JOE JOHANSON (WILLIAMS)

Provided Photo

April 23, 1976 – February 12, 2023

Amy Joe Johanson (Williams), 46, of Central City, CO, formerly of North Platte, departed this life on February 12, 2023. She was born April 23, 1976 to John Joe and Kathy Johanson in North Platte.

Amy was a graduate of North Platte High School in 1994 and continued her education at the University of Nebraska Lincoln and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. She completed her education with two bachelor degrees. Amy was the mother of two, Whitney and Ezra Williams. She loved her children, dogs, and family very much. She enjoyed camping, hiking, snowboarding, the outdoors, and following her son’s sporting events. Amy worked in the North Platte area at US Cellular and The Fence Post for many years before moving to Colorado.

Amy is survived by her two children, Whitney and Ezra Williams; father, John Joe Johanson; brother, Jacob Johanson; grandmother, Marie Johanson; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy (Supanchick) Johanson; grandparents, John Johanson and Edward and Marilyn Supanchick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for her children and the family’s designation. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com .

Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church with The Reverend Patrick Sipes officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to sign the register book may do so 9:00-5:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.