Obituary: Andrew (Andy) Peroulis

Andrew (Andy) Peroulis

Provided Photo

Andrew (Andy)

Peroulis, 91

February 17, 1929 – December 9, 2020

Craig, Colorado

Andy Peroulis was born in Price, Utah to Stella (Toumbas) and Harry Peroulis in February, 1929. The family moved to Craig, CO when Andy was four years old and began ranching in Moffat and Routt counties. Andy graduated from Moffat County High School in 1947. Prior to graduating, Andy lost his dad so he decided to continue ranching instead of pursuing a secondary education.

In 1951, Andy was drafted into the Army where he spent 19 months in Korea working with construction engineers. He was honorably discharged in 1953. In 1954, Andy traveled to Limnos, Greece with his mother and sister, where he met and married his wife, Argie (Trohalis). They returned to the United States and built their home in Craig, Colorado. The future brought them three daughters; Stella (Peroulis), Antonia (Toni Raftopoulos) and Olymbia (Bia Peroulis Reyes).The two shared 66 years together.

The family worked together to build up the sheep ranch, running a large herd of commercial ewes. Along with ranching, the family also formed a rewarding hunting and outfitting business. Many friends and life long connections were made with people from around the country. Andy, always a diligent hunter himself, leaves a trophy elk mount at the VFW in Craig, for all to view.

Andy was a member and past president of the Colorado Wool Growers Association and enjoyed the camaraderie with fellow sheep ranchers. In fact, he hauled his “Black Mare” to the rodeo in Meeker one fourth of July and won the sheep hooking contest. Andy also served on the Routt County National Bank Board of Directors and as the secretary and treasurer on St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church’s Parish Council. Andy and Argie both served instrumental roles with other church members in constructing St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in 1958.

Andy Peroulis leaves a legacy for many to remember. He is survived by his wife, Argie; sister, Mary Daskalakis (Gus), daughters Stella Peroulis (Hans Mortensen) and Toni Raftopoulos (Steve), and son-in-law Cardenio Reyes. He was preceded in death by his daughter Bia Peroulis Reyes, parents, Harry and Stella, and brothers John Peroulis (Kate) and Tony Peroulis (Marie Garver). He leaves eight grandchildren, Jorgiea, Andrew and Zacharias Raftopoulos; Andraea and Nicolas Hessenberger; and Trohalis, Cristiann and Alexei Reyes. May his memory be eternal.

Memorial donations may be made to either St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Craig or ASI’s Sheep Heritage Foundation.