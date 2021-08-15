Obituary: ANDREW LUCE PIPHER

ANDREW LUCE PIPHER

Andrew Luce Pipher, 87, died peacefully July 22, 2021 at his home with his partner Sue Reynolds at his side. Luce was born at Maher Nov. 2, 1933 to Katie Claudine (Collins) and Charles Herbert Pipher. He grew up on the Pipher Homestead on Crystal Creek and the farm at Crawford. He attended Onion Valley and Crawford Schools. As a teenager, he moved to Helper Utah to work on the railroad. He married Shirley McAnally in Price Utah in 1952. They have five children: Pauline, Rinda, Diann, Curley and Luther.

In 1956 the family returned to Crawford where Luce bought his father’s farm and homestead. He helped build the Aspen Ditch and Crawford Reservoir. In 1962 he bought a sawmill, set it up by Crystal Creek and the family made their livelihood there for many years, along with guiding and outfitting, while buying land and cattle for their Figure 3 Ranch and Sawmill.

In 1978 Luce married Jan French and helped raise her children: Martha, Wes and Web. The sawmill was sold in the late 1970s and the focus became raising Gelbvieh cattle, for which Luce won many awards.

Luce and Willa Sorenson were married during the 1990s.

For the past 20 years, Luce and Sue spent winters in Scenic, AZ returning to the ranch each spring.

Luce is survived by Sue, his children, brother Kermit Pipher, sister Hetty Todd, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Charles Pipher, infant Luther Logan and sisters Alova Wohlfahrt, Thursa Stella, Myrtle Bowlus and Crystal Pipher.

Luce’s ashes were scattered on the ranch at Crystal Creek where he enjoyed his life and lived his dream, accomplishing all he set out to do.

A memorial service will be held at the Hotchkiss Elk’s Lodge Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope West Hospice or BPOE 1807.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

