Obituary: ANDREW PETER “ANDY” VEEMAN

ANDREW PETER "ANDY" VEEMAN

ANDREW PETER

“ANDY” VEEMAN, 80

June 8, 1940 – November 14, 2020

Sterling, Colorado

Andrew Peter “Andy” Veeman, 80, entered into eternal peace surrounded by family on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Greeley, CO. A private family service will be held on Thursday, November 19 at the Riverside Cemetery in Sterling, CO.

Andy was born on June 8, 1940 in Downey, CA to Richard and Anne (DeBoer) Veeman. He graduated from Escondido High School and attended California Polytechnic University before entering the family business as a dairyman. Andy owned and operated dairy farms in CA and CO his entire life, serving on many industry boards throughout his career. He was a strong businessman and built a solid foundation for his family, eventually entering into a partnership with his sons when they moved to Colorado.

He married the love of his life, Catherine Marie (Hemann) in August 1959, and the couple moved to CO in 1983.

Andy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, seeking time in the mountains every chance he got. He was a school board member, 4-H Dairy leader, and a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He loved Broncos football, country music, trips to Cabela’s, and collecting knives. He always seized the opportunity to impart important life lessons to his children and grandchildren, and his stories and wisdom will live on in their memories.

He is survived by his beloved wife Cathy and leaves his memories to be cherished by family; son Mike Veeman (Cindy) of Greeley; daughter Vicky Paxton (Scott) of Sterling; son, Derek Veeman (Rene) of Wiggins; loving grandchildren, Suzy Gebhardt (Chris), Amy Visser (Travis), Zac Veeman, Courtney Wilkins (Logan), Samantha Sanchez (Brady), Cody Paxton (Fontagne), Jessica Veeman, Cassidy Paxton, and Justin Veeman; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Tiena Rosser; and his brothers, Peter and Theodore Veeman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 732 Clark St., Sterling, CO; the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or the memorial of your choice.

Arrangements will be handled by Chaney-Reager Funeral Home.