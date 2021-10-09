Obituary: Andy Middlemist

Andy Middlemist

Provided Photo

January 15, 1963 – September 1, 2021

Cassius Andrew “Andy” Middlemist was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Garold and Geraldine Middlemist on January 15, 1963. He fought a valiant battle with cancer, running his race with courage and grace. He went to be with Jesus on September 1, 2021.

Andy was the youngest of five children and grew up farming and ranching with the family east of Deer Trail. His love for all things agricultural was evident in all his business endeavors. He continued the family heritage when he purchased the farm from his parents in 1993. He continued farming and raising cattle, and always the entrepreneur, he made many friends buying and selling hay.

He married Kim Bales, and together they had two daughters, Emma and Ellen who were the light of his life. He delighted in spending time at the farm with his family and passing on to his girls his love of the land. Andy’s outlook on life was notably positive, always expecting difficult times to get better and it influenced those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father Garold. He is survived by his wife Kim and daughters Emma and Ellen, his mother Geraldine, siblings: Greg (Debbie) Middlemist, Kathy Currier, Elizabeth (Steve) Harless, Theresa Lewis; parents-in-law Gary and Carol Bales, brothers-in-law Gary (Michelle) Bales, John (Cathy) Bales and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service was held September 9, 2021, at Mountain View Fellowship, Strasburg, C0. A memorial fund has been established for his daughters at First National Bank, Bennett, CO.