Obituary: Anita Ann Erickson

Anita Ann Erickson

Provided Photo

Anita Ann Erickson November 30, 1940 – March 8, 2020 Anita Ann Erickson – born November 30th, 1940, passed away in the comfort of her home in rural Fort Lupton, CO, on March 8th, 2020. Anita grew up on her parents Harold and Alice (Frye) Swanson’s dairy farm in Windsor, CO. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1958. After Anita graduated high school she enrolled in Colorado Women’s College and earned her Associates Degree in Child Psychology. During her college years, she worked two summers at Fall River Lodge in Estes park, cleaning cabins in the morning, then guiding guests on trail rides in the afternoons and then singing and performing at the lodge at night. She always said that was the best time of her life. Shortly after graduating college, she married Duluth, MN native, Dale Erickson on June 2, 1962. They were married for forty-eight years. Anita and Dale began their dream of raising cattle and horses when they started Arapahoe Valley Angus in July 1970. Anita was the driving force behind the success of quality registered Angus cattle they raised over the nearly five decades. Anita was an avid student and teacher of the Angus cattle breed and genetics. She was the first woman to receive an AI certificate from ABS in the 1970s. The family continues to run and operate the ranch she so loved. She was actively engaged in the cattle industry. Over the years she held several positions with the Colorado Angus Association and always enjoyed time with her fellow Angus breeders. She was a member of the National Western Stock Show and faithfully attended for many decades. Her other passions included breeding West Highland White Terriers, flower and vegetable gardening, collecting antiques and cheering on the Denver Broncos. She is survived by her son Brett (Tracey) of Sterling, OH. Daughter Tracy of Fort Lupton, CO. Step-Sons Gary (Patty) of Littleton, CO, Tim (Vickie) of Fort Lupton, CO, Craig – deceased (Nancy) of Grosse Pointe, MI along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale, her Mother and Father, and her brother Stan. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in the name of Anita Erickson to Father Flanagan Boys Home, Disabled American Veterans or the Salvation Army. There will be a Celebration of Life event at the ranch on July 25th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to either Tracy at 303-912-8593 or Kelsa at 720-318-4613. Anita will be greatly missed by her family and we wish her Happy Trails Until we Meet Again.